Dubai: The UAE and India have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at strengthening their cooperation in sustainable industrial development.
This agreement is in line with the UAE-India Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), which seeks to enhance the UAE's role as a trade and logistics hub. The MoU focuses on seven key areas: supply chain resilience, renewable energy, health and life sciences, space systems, AI, Industry 4.0, advanced technologies, and standardization and metrology.
“The MoU encompasses various aspects of cooperation aimed at promoting industrial investments in priority sectors for the national economies of both countries, including advanced industries, energy transition solutions, healthcare, and space,” said Al Jaber. “It also aims to develop innovative and technological solutions that support sustainability and climate neutrality efforts.”
Read more
“By working closely within these strategic sectors, the UAE and India can accelerate sustainable growth and diversify their economies, promoting industries that are more competitive, efficient, and sustainable.”
Key points include identifying raw material opportunities and sharing industrial development best practices for supply chain resilience, collaborating on energy storage, Smart Grid, IoT, and renewable energy R&D in the energy sector, and partnering in pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and R&D in health and life sciences.
Collaboration in space industries covers small satellite development, space exploration, licensing of space materials, and R&D. In the field of AI, deployment will span multiple sectors such as space, energy, healthcare, and supply chains, with a focus on machine learning and data analytics.
“This MoU opens new doors to develop cooperation efforts and build an institutional framework in the fields of emerging technologies,” said Goyal. “It will help in promoting and developing bilateral cooperation in sectors such space, healthcare, renewable energy, artificial intelligence, and many other vital areas.”
Additionally, cooperation extends to 4IR technologies, real-time data processing, autonomous robotics, additive manufacturing, and standardization, metrology, conformity assessment, accreditation, and Halal certification.
This collaboration encompasses industrial and academic partnerships, joint research and development initiatives, and the exchange of best practices in science and technology policies.