Abu Dhabi: The UAE Ministry of Economy, in partnership with the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, hosted a delegation of over 20 Indian CEOs organized by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).
Led by Piyush Goyal, India’s Minister of Commerce and Industry, the delegation engaged in a roundtable discussion with Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, and prominent figures from the UAE business community.
The talks centered on strengthening bilateral relations under the UAE-India Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), in effect since May 2022, and exploring market opportunities arising from enhanced access.
Dr. Al Zeyoudi highlighted the UAE’s commitment to collaboration for long-term prosperity.
“The landmark Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement has brought our economies closer together, boosting bilateral trade and investment and creating a powerful platform for collaboration,” said Dr. Al Zeyoudi. “Face-to-face meetings such as this are critical to fully realising the potential of the deal, sparking conversations and establishing networks that evolve into meaningful, mutually beneficial partnerships.
“I look forward to continuing my work with Piyush Goyal and ensuring the CEPA delivers tangible results long into the future.”
“The UAE-India CEPA has played a prominent role in consolidating economic and trade relations between our two nations, driving further growth and prosperity and creating new enablers for the private sector,” Goyal said.
Notable attendees included R. Dinesh, President of the Confederation of Indian Industries, and Yousuf Ali Musliam, Second Vice Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Chamber and Chairman of Lulu Group International, along with representatives from both governments and the private sector.