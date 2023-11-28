Dubai: Motorists in the UAE will soon be able to benefit from a 50 per cent discount on fines they have incurred in Umm Al Quwain, according to an announcement by the Umm Al Quwain (UAQ) Police General Command on Monday, November 27.

The discount being offered to motorists is part of the Union Day celebrations, and will only apply to fines issued before November 1, 2023. UAQ Police also issued a decision to cancel the impoundment of vehicles and traffic points for the specified period.

When can I pay the discounted fine?

Motorists can avail of the discount by making the payments between December 1, 2023 and January 7, 2024, as per the announcement.

Violations not included in the discount scheme

The reduction applies to all traffic violations committed in the emirate, except serious violations. These include:

1. Driving a vehicle in a way that jeopardises the driver or others’ lives or their safety or security.

2. Driving a vehicle in a way that may cause damage to public and private facilities.

Penalty: The fine for both these violations is Dh2,000, with 23 black points and the car being impounded for 60 days.

3. Heavy vehicles that cross the red light

Penalty: The fine for this violation is Dh3,000, with the driver’s licence suspended for one year.

4. Crossing red light for light vehicles or motorcycles.

Penalty: The fine for these violations is Dh1,000, with 12 black points and the car or motorcycle being impounded for 30 days.

5. Exceeding the maximum speed limit of a road by more than 80 km/hour

Penalty: The fine for this violation is Dh3,000, with 23 black points and the car being impounded for 60 days.

6. Modifying the vehicle’s engine or chassis without permission.

Penalty: The fine for this violation is Dh1,000, with 12 black points and the car being impounded for 30 days.

Where to pay traffic fines in Umm Al Quwain:

According to UAQ Police, you can pay the traffic fines through the following channels:

Online

You can pay the fines through the Ministry of Interior (MOI) mobile app – ‘MOI UAE’, which is available for Apple and Android devices, or the MOI website – moi.gov.ae .

In-person

- Through ‘Sahl’ devices. These are self-service payment kiosks, which can be found in shopping centres in Umm Al Quwain and at police stations in the emirate.



- At UAQ Police service centres. Here is a list of the centres where you can settle your fines in-person:

• Al-Madina Comprehensive Police Station

• Al-Salamma Comprehensive Police Station

• Umm Al Quwain Police Traffic and Licensing centre in Al Neefah



The centres are open from 7.30am to 2.30pm. However, they may be closed during the Union Day break.

How to pay traffic fines in Umm Al Quwain online

The easiest way to pay the traffic fines for Umm Al Quwain is to download the UAE’s Ministry of Interior app – ‘MOI UAE’, which is available in the Apple App store and Google Playstore.

Download the ‘MOI UAE’ app and log in using your UAE Pass. Once logged in, follow the steps below:

Step 1: Find the traffic fine payment service

Open the app, tap on the ‘services’ menu at the bottom of your screen, go to the first category, ‘Traffic Services,’ and select ‘Traffic Fines Payment’.

Step 2: Choose how you wish to search for fines on your record

You will be able to search for your fines in four ways:

• Emirates ID

• Vehicle Number Plate

• Licence number

• Traffic Code (TC) number

ALSO READ: How Dubai motorists can pay traffic fines in other Emirates

Step 3: View your traffic fine

Next, tap the ‘view fines’ button. You will then find the traffic fines you have incurred, and which police department issued them. When you are paying the fine after December 1, the discount will automatically be applied on the fines you have incurred.

If you have more than one fine, you can choose which fine you wish to pay for separately, or pay them altogether.

Step 4: Pay the traffic fine