When is the Winter Camp?

According to Dubai Public Libraries, the event will be held from December 11 to December 22, during weekdays.



Timings: 9am to 1pm

Age requirement for the winter camp

The activities are aimed at children between the ages of five to nine and 10 to 13 years old.

Where will the winter camp be held?

It will take place at the following public libraries:



Al Safa Art and Design Library

Al Twar Public Library

Al Rashidiya Library

Al Mankhool Library

Hatta Public Library



There will also be dedicated sessions for People of Determination at Umm Suqeim Library and Hor Al Anz Library.

How to register

Parents must register their children online through the Dubai Culture website - https://dubaiculture.gov.ae/. Here’s how:

1. Visit this link : https://dubaiculture.gov.ae/en/events/DPL-Winter-Camp-23. Select the library that you wish to take your child to and click on the hyperlinked text – ‘Click Here to Register’.

2. Next, fill out the registration form.

Enter the following details:

• Your child's full name.

• Select nationality from the drop-down menu.

• Enter their Emirates ID number.

• Select their gender.

• Select whether they are a member of Dubai Public Libraries.

• Enter your or your child's mobile number.

• Enter your or your child's email address.

• Select whether you are a student, employee or ‘other’.

Eight activities for children at the winter camp

If you are wondering what kind of activities will be included in the winter camp, Dubai Culture has also release a lot of programmes that will be covered each day of the camp.

When you select a library for your child while registering, you will find the date and timings for each of these programmes at your given library, as the schedule is slightly different for each library.

1. Build a volcano

Children will create a 3D model of a volcano with plastic bottles and clay.

2. Create a mini forest – ‘Moss Wall’

Participants will create their own mini magical forests on a canvas using fake moss and craft paper.

3. Make a spaceship – ‘Astro Station’

Participants will be building their very own spaceship hub in the stars, where they will design futuristic modules, add cool gadgets, and imagine incredible missions to explore the universe.

4. Learn about sustainable practices – ‘Sustainable Wonders’

The session will cover topics ranging from food waste and composting to plant growth, soil science, insects and research skills.

5. Learn how to create hanging plants and a DIY tote bag - ‘Plant Crafts: Sustainability techniques’

Children will have the chance to explore Kokedama, an ancient Japanese technique for hanging plants without pots, and express their creativity by designing plant-themed tote bags with pressed flowers in this interactive workshop

6. Build an artificial aquarium - ‘The Art of Realistic Water’

Participants will create their own artificial aquariums, exploring limitless creativity, and master the art of ‘realistic water’ sculptures.

7. Make a bird nest – ‘Avian Adventures’

Children will get to learn the art of crafting bird nests with clay pots, and explore their creativity by designing the captivating world of Houbara birds using various materials.

8. Showcase your creations