Dubai: If you have old books lying around your house in mint condition and want to give them away, you can drop them off at a public library in Dubai or at a second-hand bookshop that accepts such donations.

According to a recent online post by Dubai Public Libraries, you can donate your used books at any of the seven public libraries in Dubai during their working hours. You can drop off your used books in the reception area of the public library.

Which books to not donate According to Dubai Public Libraries, it will not accept the following types of publications:

• Textbooks

• Magazines

• Pamphlets

Dubai Public Library branches

Here is a list all Dubai Public Libraries, where you can drop off your book donations:

1. Al Rashidiya Library

Location: 44th Street, Rashidiya.

The nearest Dubai Metro Station is the Centrepoint Metro Station on the Red Line.

2. Al Twar Library

Location: Damascus Street in Al Twar 1

Al Qusais Metro Station is 10 minutes away from the public library.

3. Al Safa Arts and Design Library

Location: Al Wasl Road (D92) in Jumeirah 3.

Business Bay is the closest Dubai Metro Station. However, you will either need to take a taxi or the F20 bus from the Metro station to reach the library.

4. Hor Al Anz Library

Location: Al Wuheida Road (D93) in Deira

Al Qiyadah Metro Station on the Green Line is a one-minute walk away from the library.

5. Umm Suqeim Library

Location: Jumeirah Beach Road (D94) in Jumeirah 3, Umm Suqeim.

6. Hatta Public Library

Location: Stay on the Dubai-Hatta highway (E44) and take the right exit from Fort Roundabout. The library will be on your right.

7. Al Mankhool Library

Location: Al Mankhool Road (D90)

Burjuman Metro Station is near the Al Mankhool library, but it is advisable to take a taxi to the library, which is a 15-minute drive away.

Going to the public library by car

If you are going by car, it is important to note that the parking may be paid near some public libraries. While the Al Rashidiya, Umm Suqeim, and Hatta library have free parking for visitors, parking is paid at the following locations: Al Twar, Hor Al Anz, Al Mankhool and Al Safa.

Timings for Dubai Public Libraries

• Sunday to Thursday: 8am to 8pm

• Friday: 8am to 12pm

• Saturday: Closed

Where else can I donate books in Dubai?

Some second-hand bookshops also accept used books donations. However, it is advisable to contact them in advance to find out if they are accepting used books.

Here is a list of some second-hand bookstore in Dubai where you can donate used books:

Book Hero

Branches:

• Oasis Centre, Basement Level 1, Sheikh Zayed Road

• Umm Suqeim Park, Jumeirah.

• Timings: Monday to Friday: 10am to 10pm.

Saturday and Sunday: 10am to 11.30pm



House of Prose

Branches:

• Times square Centre mall, parking floor, Sheikh Zayed Road

• Discovery Gardens, Discovery Gardens Pavilion



• Timings: Every day from 10am to 10pm

• Contact number: 04 344 9021

Book World Trading

• Location: Shop No. 5 and 6, Al Hudaiba Road, Satwa

• Timings: Every day from 11am to 9.30pm

Archies bookshop

• Location: 11th street, Karama

• Timings: Monday to Thursday: 11am to 9.30pm

Friday: 2pm to 9.30pm

Saturday and Sunday: 11am to 9.30pm

• Contact number: 04 3967924

The Old Library