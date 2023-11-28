Rules to be followed during UAE Union Day celebrations

· All marches and random gatherings are not permitted.

· Celebrations must strictly adhere to traffic rules and unquestionably follow police officers' instructions.

· The use of any spray (party spray) by the driver, passengers or pedestrians is strictly prohibited.

· Do not tamper with the front or rear number plate, alter the vehicle's colour, or darken or tint the windshield under any circumstances.

· Refrain from affixing any stickers, signs or logos on the vehicle, with the sole exception of Union Day stickers, following the specified rules and conditions.

· Do not exceed the permitted vehicle occupancy limit and strictly refrain from hanging out of the vehicle through the windows or sunroof at any point.

· Vehicles must not be equipped with modifications or additions to the exhaust system or modifications that may compromise engine structure or driver's visibility.

· Avoid disrupting traffic or closing roads to others.

· It is strictly prohibited to take part in stunt driving on both internal and external roads.

· Do not cover the vehicle's side, front, or rear windows with stickers or use a front sunshade.

· Raising of flags of any country other than the UAE is strictly prohibited.

· Keep the volume of chants and songs at a minimum, using only those related to Union Day.

· Shop owners selling Union Day merchandise are explicitly forbidden from installing any poster or flag except for the UAE flag or Union Day posters. According to MOI, if shop owners do not follow instructions, they will face penalties.