Dubai: The UAE’s Union Day is on December 2, and the Ministry of Interior (MOI) recently issued a set of guidelines for the public to follow and ensure the holiday is celebrated without any harm or disturbance to others.
The outlined requirements include avoiding marches and random gatherings, adhering to traffic rules and police instructions, refraining from using party sprays, and not altering the vehicle's appearance.
If a motorist does not comply with these instructions, it will result in fines and immediate impoundment, according to MOI.
Rules to be followed during UAE Union Day celebrations
If you are planning to decorate your car or participate in the celebrations in other ways, here are the rules you should be aware of:
· All marches and random gatherings are not permitted.
· Celebrations must strictly adhere to traffic rules and unquestionably follow police officers' instructions.
· The use of any spray (party spray) by the driver, passengers or pedestrians is strictly prohibited.
· Do not tamper with the front or rear number plate, alter the vehicle's colour, or darken or tint the windshield under any circumstances.
· Refrain from affixing any stickers, signs or logos on the vehicle, with the sole exception of Union Day stickers, following the specified rules and conditions.
· Do not exceed the permitted vehicle occupancy limit and strictly refrain from hanging out of the vehicle through the windows or sunroof at any point.
· Vehicles must not be equipped with modifications or additions to the exhaust system or modifications that may compromise engine structure or driver's visibility.
· Avoid disrupting traffic or closing roads to others.
· It is strictly prohibited to take part in stunt driving on both internal and external roads.
· Do not cover the vehicle's side, front, or rear windows with stickers or use a front sunshade.
· Raising of flags of any country other than the UAE is strictly prohibited.
· Keep the volume of chants and songs at a minimum, using only those related to Union Day.
· Shop owners selling Union Day merchandise are explicitly forbidden from installing any poster or flag except for the UAE flag or Union Day posters. According to MOI, if shop owners do not follow instructions, they will face penalties.
The term ‘Union’ represents the collective vision and approach that the people of the UAE take towards creating a prosperous future, mirroring the values of Sheikh Zayed and his fellow rulers of the Emirates.
Content Courtesy: Organising Committee of the 52nd UAE Union Day website - unionday.ae
When is the Union Day break?
For the UAE’s private sector, the holiday will officially start on Saturday, December 2, to Monday, December 4, according to an announcement made by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE) on Thursday, November 23.
For federal government employees, the Union Day break will last from Saturday, December 2, to Monday, December 4. Friday, December 1 will be a remote working day for employees of ministries and federal entities, excluding jobs that require physical presence at the workplace.