To Dubai

There are four Abu Dhabi routes from Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA):

• E100 – Between Abu Dhabi Central Bus Station and Dubai’s Al Ghubaiba Bus Station.

• E101 – Between Abu Dhabi Central Bus Station and Dubai’s Ibn Battuta Bus Station.

• E102 – Between Zayed International Airport and Al Jafiliya. This bus line also departs from Musaffah Bus Station on weekends.

• E201 – Between Al Ain Central Bus Station and Al Ghubaiba Bus Station.



Cost – Dh25



You can pay using your nol card.

To Sharjah

Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority (SRTA) operates two routes, which you can take to travel from Abu Dhabi to Sharjah:

• SRTA Bus 117 – From Abu Dhabi Central Bus Station to Sharjah’s Al Jubail Station.

• SRTA Bus 118 – From Al Ain Central Bus Station to Al Jubail Station.



Cost – Dh30

To Ajman

Ajman - From Abu Dhabi Central Bus Station to Al Musalla Bus Station in Ajman.



Cost - Dh35



You can pay using the Masaar card

Ras Al Khaimah:

• Abu Dhabi Central Bus Station to Ras Al Khaimah Main Bus Station in Al Hamra.

• Al Ain Central Bus Station to Musalla Bus Station.



Cost - Dh35



You can pay using the Saqr card

Most inter-emirate bus trips from Abu Dhabi depart from the Abu Dhabi Central Bus Station (pictured here). Picture used for illustrative purposes. Image Credit: Shutterstock

Routes from Dubai

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) operates a comprehensive intercity bus network covering most of the UAE. All these bus routes are two-way, so you can also use them to travel to Dubai, if you happen to be living in or visiting any of these cities or emirates.

To Abu Dhabi

• E100: Al Ghubaiba Bus Station to Abu Dhabi Central Bus Station - Dh25

• E101: Ibn Battuta Bus Station to Abu Dhabi Central Bus Station - Dh25

• E102: Al Jafiliyah to Mussafah Bus Station - Dh25

• E201: Al Ghubaiba to Al Ain Bus Station - Dh30

To Sharjah

• E303: Union Bus Station to Sharjah, Al Jubail - Dh12

• E306: Ghubaiba to Sharjah, Al Jubail - Dh12

• E307: Deira City Centre to Sharjah, Al Jubail - Dh12

• E307A: Abu Hail Metro bus station to Sharjah, Al Jubail - Dh12

To Ajman

• E400: Union Bus Station to Ajman, Al Musalla - Dh15

• E411: Etisalat Metro bus station to Ajman, Al Musalla - Dh15

To Fujairah

• E700: Etisalat Metro bus station to Fujairah - Dh30

Timings

Buses in Dubai run from 4am to 1am. For precise timings, use RTA’s Journey Planner or the S’hail app (available for Apple, Android and Huawei) which offers route details, schedules, and fare estimates.

How to pay

Commuters can choose from various options to pay for their intercity bus journeys from Dubai:

• Red nol Card – A single-trip ticket costing Dh2, which you can then top up with your trip cost to pay. This is a suitable option if you are a visitor and do not anticipate that you will use public transport more than once.

• Silver nol Card – A reusable card priced at Dh25 (includes Dh19 credit), valid for five years.

• Gold nol Card – Offers access to Gold Class cabins on Dubai Metro and Dubai Tram.

• Blue nol Card – A personalised card requiring activation and linked to your Emirates ID. Provides discounted fares for People of Determination, senior citizens, and students.

Book tickets in advance

If you want to save time, you can also book your intercity bus tickets to Abu Dhabi in advance through the RTA website. Here is how:

• Visit the RTA Bus Ticket Booking Page - bus.rta.ae/opentickets.html

• Choose your departure station and route.

• Select your travel date and time.

• Fill in your details and make a payment.

• You’ll receive an e-ticket via email

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) operates a comprehensive intercity bus network covering most of the UAE. Image Credit: WAM

Routes from Sharjah

Sharjah’s Roads and Transport Authority (SRTA) operates intercity bus trips from the emirate’s major bus stations in Al Jubail, Al Rolla Terminal and Al Muwailah. The transport authority also provides routes to Kalba and Khorfakkan from Sharjah city.

Route and fares

• 115G: Al Jubail Bus Station to Ras Al Khaimah, Al Hamra Bus Station - Dh27

• 117G: Al Jubail Bus Station to Abu Dhabi Central Bus Station - Dh35

• 116G: Al Jubail Bus Station to Al Ain Central Bus Station - Dh35

• 113G: Al Rolla Terminal Station to Dubai, Centrepoint Metro Station (Al Rashidiya Bus Station) - Dh12

• 308G: Al Rolla Terminal Station Rolla to Dubai, Jebel Ali Parco Hypermarket - Dh17

• 113MG: Sharjah, Al Muwailah Bus Station to Centrepoint Metro Station (Al Rashidiya Bus Station) – Dh12

How to pay

You can pay for your intercity bus trip by buying a bus ticket from the ticket counters available at Al Jubail, Al Rolla Terminal and Al Muwailah Bus Stations.

Timings

To find out the schedule for intercity buses from the Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority (SRTA), including the timings and ticket fares, visit this page from SRTA - eforms.srta.gov.ae/eforms/BusSchedule.aspx?Route=intercity&StopFrom=720

Al Jubail, Al Rolla Terminal and Al Muwailah are the main bus stations in Sharjah. Image Credit: Supplied

Routes from Ajman

The Ajman Transport Authority also runs an inter-emirate bus service that takes people from Ajman to Dubai, Sharjah, Abu Dhabi, Umm Al Quwain and Ras Al Khaimah. All intercity buses in Ajman depart from the main bus station - Al Musalla bus station on Sheikh Abdullah Bin Rashid Al Nuaimi Street.

Routes

1. AUD - Al Musalla Bus Station to Abu Dhabi Central Bus Station

2. DXB - Al Musalla Bus Station to Dubai, Centrepoint Bus Station

3. E400 - Al Musalla Bus Station to Dubai, Union Bus Station

4. E411 - Al Musalla Bus Station to Dubai, Etisalat by e& Bus Station

5. RAK - Al Musalla Bus Station to Ras Al Khaimah, Al Hamra Bus Station

6. SHJ - Al Musalla Bus Station to Sharjah, Al Jubail Bus Station

7. UAQ - Al Musalla Bus Station to Umm Al Quwain.

How to pay

You can either buy a ticket from the main Al Mussalla Bus Station from the ticket counter for a single trip or use your Masaar card, the emirate’s official transport card for public buses, to benefit from a discounted rate.

When you are signing up for the card, you will need to make a payment of Dh25, in which you will get Dh20 as balance to use on the card.

Fares

Here is a breakdown of the ticket costs when using the public buses to travel from Ajman:

Abu Dhabi

• Masaar card: Dh30

• Without Masaar card: Dh35

Dubai

• Masaar card: Dh15

• Without Masaar card: 19

Sharjah

• Masaar card: Dh5

• Without Masaar card: Dh9

Sharjah Industrial Area

• Masaar card: Dh6

• Without Masaar card: Dh10

Umm Al Quwain

• For Masaar card holder: Dh10

• Without Masaar card: Dh15

Ras Al Khaimah

• Masaar card: Dh20

• Without Masaar card: Dh25

Timings

According to Ajman Transport, intercity buses run from 5.45 am to 12am. If you want a detailed breakdown for the schedule for your intercity bus route, visit this link from the official website - https://eservices.ta.gov.ae/en/bus-schedules.

All intercity buses in Ajman depart from the main bus station - Al Musalla bus station on Sheikh Abdullah Bin Rashid Al Nuaimi Street Image Credit: Supplied

Routes from Ras Al Khaimah

Intercity buses in Ras Al Khaimah are operated by Ras Al Khaimah Transportation Authority (RAKTA) and all intercity buses from Ras Al Khaimah depart from the main bus station – the Al Hamra Bus Station.

Routes and fares:

1. Ras Al Khaimah to Abu Dhabi Central Bus Station - Dh47

2. Ras Al Khaimah to Union Metro Station in Dubai - Dh27

3. Ras Al Khaimah to Al Jubail Bus Station in Sharjah - Dh27

4. Ras Al Khaimah to Al Musalla Bus Station in Ajman - Dh20

5. Ras Al Khaimah to Al Ain Central Bus Station - Dh47

6. Ras Al Khaimah to Salama Supermarket in Umm Al Quwain - Dh15

How to pay

There are several convenient ways to pay for your intercity bus trip in Ras Al Khaimah:

• Cash - Purchase tickets directly from the ticket counters at the main bus station in Al Hamra.

• Saqr Card - This card can be purchased at sales outlets within the main bus station in the Al Dhait South area or directly from the buses. The card costs Dh10.

• Advance booking - For added convenience and flexibility, book your intercity bus tickets in advance using the 'Sayr' app by RAKTA. Available for both Apple and Android devices, the app allows you to plan your journey and secure your seats ahead of time.