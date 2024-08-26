One easy way to top up your nol card is at top-up machines that are located near many bus stops. The machines, which you might not even notice near your bus station, are extremely helpful, as they allow you to quickly top up your card, even if you have just a Dh5 or Dh10 note with you.

Here are three things you need to know about these top up machines.

1. Where are they located?

If you are at a bus station, but can’t find one, did you know that you can scan a QR code at the station (either in the air-conditioned compartment, or at the bus stop sign) which will give you the location for the nearest nol top-up machine?

You can also find one by visiting this web page directly: https://www.rta.ae/eservices/rtagismapcsc/RTA_Map.html?lang=en

Simply allow the browser to access your current location and select ‘Salik and nol kiosks’ or ‘nol top-up mahcines’ from the options provided. The interactive map will immediately show you all the locations for your selected service and even give you the route map to get there, based on your current location.

2. It accepts only cash

While smart kiosks by RTA, which you can find at every Metro station, accept multiple payment options, these machines only accept cash. So, make sure you have some bank notes with you.

3. Get your exact change

Another point to remember is that it is not advisable to use bigger bank notes, as the machine does not dispense change. Unless you are planning to top-up your card with Dh100 or Dh200, it is better to use smaller notes. Once you deposit the notes in the machine, the only option you will have is to either go ahead with the transaction or cancel it, in which case the notes will be returned to you.

How to use the machine

The machine is very user-friendly and allows you to top-up your card in just a few seconds. Insert your nol card in the slot labelled ‘1’, and you will see the screen light up with the message ‘Reading card – please wait’.

You will then be shown the current balance on the card with a messaging asking you to insert bank note.

The bank note slot is below the screen and once you enter the notes, the screen will reflect the amount.