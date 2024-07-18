To Dubai

Cost – Dh25

Payment method – nol card.

If you do not have this public transportation card, you can buy one from the customer service counters at Abu Dhabi’s main bus station.

You also have the option to book tickets for your intercity bus trip online through the website of Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) – rta.ae. Click here to find out more.

Routes:

There are four Abu Dhabi routes operated by RTA:

• E100 - between Abu Dhabi Central Bus Station and Dubai’s Al Ghubaiba Bus Station.

• E101 - between Abu Dhabi Central Bus Station and Dubai’s Ibn Battuta Bus Station.

• E102 – between Zayed International Airport to Al Jafiliya. This bus line also departs from Musaffah Bus Station on weekends.

• E201 – between Al Ain Central Bus Station to Al Ghubaiba Bus Station.

Timings:

All RTA public buses operate from 4am to 1am (the next day). For more detailed timings of the bus trips, you can use the S’hail app.

To Sharjah

Cost – Dh30

Payment method – by cash directly to the bus driver.

Routes:

Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority (SRTA) operates two routes:

• SRTA Bus 117 – From Abu Dhabi Central Bus Station to Sharjah’s Al Jubail Station.

• SRTA Bus 118 – From Al Ain Central Bus Station to Al Jubail Station.

Timings:

The easiest way to find the timings for these buses is to head straight to the SRTA website - www.srta.gov.ae and click on the 'Intercity Bus Schedule' option. Simply enter your route details and you will be able to see the timings and fares.

To Ajman

Cost – Dh35

Payment method – by cash directly to the bus driver or use your Masaar card, Ajman’s official public transport card, which will also give a discounted trip. If you have the card your fare will be cheaper. The trip will cost you Dh30.

Route:

Ajman Transport Bus – From Abu Dhabi Central Bus Station to Ajman’s Al Musalla Bus Station.

Timings:

Buses depart from Abu Dhabi on the following schedule:

• 7am

• 11am

• 3pm

• 7pm

To Ras Al Khaimah

Cost – Dh35

Payment method – You can either pay by cash on board or book your ticket online through the Ras Al Khaimah Transport Authority (RAKTA) website - www.rakta.gov.ae

Route:

RAKTA operates the following trips between Abu Dhabi and Ras Al Khaimah:

• RAKTA Bus – From Abu Dhabi Central Bus Station to Ras Al Khaimah Main Bus Station in Al Hamra.

• RAKTA Bus – From Al Ain Central Bus Station to Musalla Bus Sation

Timings: