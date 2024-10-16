Dubai: Ever left your nol card at home? Soon, it will not matter, as you will be able to simply use your palm to pay for your Dubai Metro fare. Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) revealed the 'MyID Palm' project at the ongoing Gitex Global 2024.

“This new system will allow passengers to use their palm to pay for various modes of transport, including the Metro, buses, trams, and marine services. It will also work at retail shops, grocery stores, and restaurants that accept nol card payments,” Salah Al Deen Al Marzooqi, Director of the Automated Collection System (ACS) Department at the RTA, told Gulf News.

The project, according to Al Marzooqi, is still in development, and while the exact launch date is yet to be confirmed, the RTA is targeting a roll-out by 2026.

How does it work?

To register, users will need to visit designated kiosks at Dubai Metro or bus stations. The process will involve:

1. Using the kiosk's touchscreen, and selecting the ‘Register nol card’ option.

2. Placing your nol card on the scanner, after which your nol card details would show up on the screen.

3. Then, you would need to scan your right palm by holding it 15 cm above the scanner and spreading your fingers out slightly. Once the scan is complete, you would need to repeat the process for the other hand.

Registering your palm through the 'MyID Palm' service will be optional, according to Al Marzooqi, and if commuters do choose to use the service, they would simply need to hold their palms over the readers at the station gates.

Shopping at the wave of a hand

The nol card isn't just a transport card, over the years the RTA has also enabled nol card holders to make payments through the card at different retailers and merchants. Accoding to Al Marzooqi, the MyID Palm will also be an option at these points of sales.