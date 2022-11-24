Dubai: If you frequently use the bus in Ras Al Khaimah, you can now use a bus card to pay for your trips more conveniently, instead of using single trip tickets.

On November 19, the Ras Al Khaimah Transportation Authority (RAKTA) launched ‘E-Saqr’ bus cards, with three categories – blue, silver and gold.

This card, however, can only be used to pay for the trip on internal bus routes, which means that you cannot use the bus card for intercity trips.

What are the three categories of the bus card?

Depending on which category you come under, you can apply for three types of bus cards in Ras Al Khaimah:

1. Blue Card – for all categories

The cost of buying the blue card is Dh30, in which you get a balance of Dh20.

2. Silver Card – for university and school students, senior citizens and residents over the age of 60.

The silver card costs Dh20, in which you get a balance of Dh10.

Students and senior citizens and residents get 50 per cent off on bus fares.

However, as a student, you may need to provide a letter of enrolment from your university or school.

3. Gold Card – for People of Determination

The Gold Card, which is for People of Determination, is free of cost. However, you will need to pay for the trip you take using the card.

The cost of a bus trip in Ras Al Khaimah can range from Dh5 to Dh10, depending on the route you take.

To use the card, you will need to scan it on the payment machines inside the bus, when you enter. Similarly, before getting off the bus, you can scan the card again, and the cost of your trip will be deducted from the balance on your card.

Where can you buy the E-Saqr card?

You can buy the bus card at the Al Hamra Bus Station, which is the main bus station located in the Al Dhait area. If you are planning to buy a blue card (general category) you also have the option of buying it directly from the driver, when you get on a public bus. The Gold and Silver cards are only sold at the Al Hamra bus station.

Once you have purchased the card, you can top it up at the payment counter in the Al Hamra bus station.

Intercity routes

If you plan to travel to another Emirate from Ras Al Khaimah, you will still need to buy a trip ticket. You can buy the ticket from the main bus station or online, through the RAKTA website – rakta.gov.ae. The service is also available on the ‘RAKTA’ app, which is available for both Apple and Android devices.

To book through the website, follow these steps: