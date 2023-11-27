Dubai: On Friday, November 24, Dubai approved a third Metro line for the Dubai Metro, which will be 30km long and include 14 stations.

The Blue Line is a Dh18 billion project and will connect key areas in the city to the Dubai International Airport.

Once completed, the Blue Line will decrease traffic congestion by 20 per cent and appreciate the value of land and properties near stations by up to 25 per cent.

So, if you are thinking about how this future project will affect the way you commute, here is all you need to know.

When will the Blue Line be completed?

The project is scheduled for completion in 2029, coinciding with the 20th anniversary of the Dubai Metro.

What is the new route?

The Blue Line will offer a direct connection between Dubai International Airport and these nine key areas:

1. Mirdif

2. Al Warqa

3. Internationalnal City 1

4. International City 2

5. Dubai Silicon Oasis

6. Academic City

7. Ras Al Khor Industrial Area

8. Dubai Creek Harbour

9. Dubai Festival City

There will be a total of 14 stations on this route, with nine elevated stations and five underground stations. Trains from the Blue Line will cross over Dubai Creek through a 1,300-metre viaduct.



Once the Blue Line is completed, the number of Metro and tram stations will increase from 64 to 78.

Dubai Metro Blue Line Route Image Credit: Dubai Media Office

Expected travel time

The travel time along this route is anticipated to range from 10 to 25 minutes.

Two main routes

First route

According to Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) the route plan for the Blue Line comprises of two main routes. The first route begins at the Creek Interchange Station on the Green Line, located in Al Jaddaf. It then passes through Dubai Festival City, Dubai Creek Harbour and Ras Al Khor, before reaching Dubai International City 1, which has an interchange station.

The route continues towards Dubai International City 2 and 3, extending to Dubai Silicon Oasis and up to the Academic City. This section stretches for 21km and features 10 stations.

Second route

The second route of the Blue Line starts from the Centrepoint Interchange Station on the Red Line in Al Rashidiya. It passes through Mirdif and Al Warqaa, ending at the Dubai International City 1 Interchange Station.

This route measures 9km in length and includes four stations.

