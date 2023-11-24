Dubai: The Dubai Metro Blue Line project, Dubai's biggest and most significant public transport project, has been approved on Friday.

At a total cost of Dh18 billion, the Blue Line project was approved by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai.

The ambitious project, spanning 30 kilometers in length, with half of it underground at depths reaching up to 70 metres, is set to transform the city's public transportation network, catering to the needs of approximately one million residents across various neighborhoods.

Sheikh Maktoum launches project

During a ceremony held at Dubai Creek Harbour, Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE, launched the Dubai Metro Blue Line project.

The ceremony was also attended by Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Ports and Borders Security Council, and a number of senior officials.

Upon his arrival at the ceremony, Sheikh Maktoum was welcomed by Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and was briefed on the key features of the Dubai Metro Blue Line which were showcased on a massive mural at the venue.

Nine Key Areas

The Blue Line will offer a direct connection between Dubai International Airport and nine key areas along the line namely Mirdif, Al Warqa, International City 1 and 2, Dubai Silicon Oasis, Academic City, Ras Al Khor Industrial Area, Dubai Creek Harbour and Dubai Festival City. The travel time between these destinations is anticipated to range from 10 to 25 minutes.

The Blue Line consists of nine elevated stations and five underground stations. By 2030, the Blue Line is anticipated to serve approximately 200,000 passengers daily, with this figure expected to increase to 320,000 passengers daily by 2040. The line is designed to handle an estimated capacity of about 56,000 passengers per hour in both directions at a service interval of about 1.5 minutes.

Two main routes

During the event, Al Tayer said: “Dubai Metro Blue Line comprises two main routes. The first route begins at the Creek Interchange Station on the Green Line, located in Al Jaddaf. It then passes through Dubai Festival City, Dubai Creek Harbour and Ras Al Khor, before reaching Dubai International City 1, which has an interchange station. The route continues towards Dubai International City 2 and 3, extending to Dubai Silicon Oasis and up to the Academic City. This section spans 21 km and features 10 stations.

“The second route of the Blue Line starts from Centrepoint Interchange Station on the Red Line in Al Rashidiya. It passes through Mirdif and Al Warqaa, concluding at the Dubai International City 1 Interchange Station. This route measures 9 km in length and includes four stations. The project also includes the construction of a metro depot at Al Ruwayyah 3.”

Blue Line: Key areas served

The route is designed to serve key areas, including Dubai Creek Marina, Festival City, International City, Rashidiya, Al Warqaa, Mirdif, and urban hubs such as Silicon Oasis and Academic City.

The new addition to Dubai's metro network is expected to facilitate the daily commute of 320,000 new passengers, seamlessly integrating into the lives of the city's residents. The Dubai Metro, since its inception in 2009, has been an essential part of the city's fabric, linking neighborhoods and communities.

With over 2 billion users to date, the Metro is not just a mode of transport but a lifeline that connects the city's heart and soul. The Blue Line route is poised to continue this legacy, anticipated to serve billions more in the decades to come, as per Sheikh Mohammed’s vision.

Significant achievement

The Blue Line represents a significant advancement as the first metro route crossing Dubai Creek through a 1300-metre viaduct. The Blue Line will span a total length of 30 km, with 15.5 km running underground and 14.5 km above ground.

With its 14 stations, including key interchange points like the Creek Station on the Green Line, Centrepoint Station on the Red Line, and Dubai International City Station 1, along with the iconic station at Dubai Creek Harbour, the Blue Line is set to be a pivotal element in the ongoing development of the city's transportation network.

Dubai Metro Blue Line: At a glance

Dubai Metro expands to 131km with 78 Stations and 168 Trains

Expand the network by 30km, adding 14 new stations

Railway network will extend from 101 km to 131 km

Consists of 9 elevated and 5 underground stations

Aims to serve around 200,000 daily passengers

Projected to rise to 320,000 daily passengers by 2040

Aligning with Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan

Marvel of modern transport

The Blue Line will not only be a marvel of modern transport but also a significant architectural feature, including the largest underground station spanning 44,000 square meters in the International City area.

The project includes the first train crossing over the Creek, the first Interchange Station that will connect the Red and Blue Lines at Centrepoint Station, and the first Interchange Station between the Green and Blue Lines at the Creek Station.

The Blue Line will also boast of an iconic station with a unique architectural design and is constructed in accordance with LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design, the most widely used green building rating system) specifications (Platinum category), underscoring Dubai's commitment to sustainable development.

The construction plan for the Dubai Metro Blue Line is set to unfold in stages, with the tender being released in 2023, the awarding of the project in 2024, and the commencement of tunnel boring in 2025. The trial operation is scheduled for 2028, leading up to the official operation set to begin in 2029.