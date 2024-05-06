Dubai: Booked a flight from Abu Dhabi but live in Dubai? If you are struggling with finding convenient transportation options to Zayed International Airport, take advantage of the airport’s convenient 24/7 shuttle bus service.

Direct route, no stops

The hourly express bus service takes shuttles between Dubai and Zayed International Airport, without any stops. To board the bus, you can book a ticket in advance online or buy them from the airport.

24/7 flexibility - the shuttle operates around the clock, offering departures every hour for maximum convenience, regardless of your arrival or departure time.

Where is the airport shuttle bus located?

Dubai: The bus departs every hour from Ibn Battuta Bus Station near the Ibn Battuta Metro Station (Red Line) and the Ibn Battuta Mall. The shuttle bus will drop passengers at the Zayed International Airport Departures section.

How to book Abu Dhabi Airport shuttle bus tickets

Here's how to secure your spot on the convenient 24/7 shuttle bus with just a few clicks:



1. Head to the official website – visit the Zayed International Airport website: www.zayedinternationalairport.ae/en/Transport/Airport-shuttle and click the ‘Book’ button under the Airport Shuttle section.



2. Choose your route and date – select whether you are travelling from Dubai to Zayed International Airport or vice versa. Then, enter your travel date. Click the ‘Book Now’ button to proceed.



3. Fill in passenger details – enter your full name. You also have the option to add additional passengers travelling with you.



4. Provide your email – fill in your email address for ticket delivery.



5. Secure your ticket – enter your credit or debit card details to pay for the shuttle bus fare.

Once your payment is confirmed, you will receive a digital ticket directly to your email address. You must present it when boarding the bus.

Cost - Dh35 per person (one-way ticket).

Abu Dhabi Airport shuttle bus timings:

To Zayed International Airport

Departure from Ibn Battuta Bus Station:

• 00:00

• 01:00

• 02:00

• 03:00

• 04:00

• 05:00

• 06:00

• 07:00

• 08:00

• 09:00

• 10:00

• 11:00

• 12:00

• 13:00

• 14:00

• 15:00

• 16:00

• 17:00

• 18:00

• 19:00

• 20:00

• 21:00

• 22:00

• 23:00

Arrival at Zayed International Airport:

• 01:30

• 02:30

• 03:30

• 04:30

• 05:30

• 06:30

• 07:30

• 08:30

• 09:30

• 10:30

• 11:30

• 12:30

• 13:30

• 14:30

• 15:30

• 16:30

• 17:30

• 18:30

• 19:30

• 20:30

• 21:30

• 22:30

• 23:30

• 00:30

To Dubai

Departs Zayed International Airport - outside Arrivals:

Departure

• 01:00

• 02:00

• 03:00

• 04:00

• 05:00

• 06:00

• 07:00

• 08:00

• 09:00

• 10:00

• 11:00

• 12:00

• 13:00

• 14:00

• 15:00

• 16:00

• 17:00

• 18:00

• 19:00

• 20:00

• 21:00

• 22:00

• 23:00

Arrival at Ibn Battuta:

• 01:30

• 02:30

• 03:30

• 04:30

• 05:30

• 06:30

• 07:30

• 08:30

• 09:30

• 10:30

• 11:30

• 12:30

• 13:30

• 14:30

• 15:30

• 16:30

• 17:30

• 18:30

• 19:30

• 20:30

• 21:30

• 22:30

• 23:30

• 00:30

Are there RTA buses that travel to Zayed International Airport?