Brand new bus station in Al Qusais

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) introduced the new Stadium Bus Station, which is located in the Al Qusais Area besides the Stadium Metro Station.

According to RTA, the new station is in a strategic location that witnesses a growing demand for buses.

Jump on board these routes starting from the new station

The following buses will now start their route from the new bus station:



• 19 – Stadium Bus Station to Al Qusais

• F22 - Stadium Bus Station to Al Qusais Industrial Area 2

• F23A - Stadium Bus Station to Al Nahda 1, Terminus 2

• F23 - Stadium Bus Station to Al Nahda Terminus

• F24 – Stadium Bus Station to Qusais Industrial Area 3

• W20 – Stadium Bus Station to Al Mamzar Beach Park



Route 23 (from Oud Metha Bus Station to Al Nahda 1) will also now pass through the Stadium Bus Station.

Need a speedier commute? Hop on the improved express bus lines!

RTA also made improvements to the express lines with the aim of ensuring that passengers reach their destinations faster. RTA has removed short distance stops to reduce the bus travel time for the following bus lines:



• 62 - Al Qusais Industrial Area 5 to Ras Al Khor Vegetable Market

• X02 - Union Metro Station to Al Satwa

• X23 - Al Ghubaiba Bus Station to International City

• X22 - Al Qusais Industrial Area 2 to Business Bay Metro Station

• X13 - LuLu Village to Al Satwa Bus Station

• X25 - Al Karama Bus Station to Silicon Oasis HQ

• X92- Al Ghubaiba Bus Station to Dubai Investment Park

• X64 - Al Baraha Bus Station to Ras Al Khor

• X94 - Gold Souq Bus Station to Dubai Investment Park



The express bus line – X28 line has reduced its route to stop at Agora Mall (Jumeirah 1).

Travelling to Abu Dhabi to catch a flight? You can now take a bus to the airport

The inter-city bus line E102 from Al Jaffiliya Bus Station in Bur Dubai to Abu Dhabi will now only serve passengers travelling to the Musaffah Bus Station, Abu Dhabi on the weekends. It will not travel to the Musaffah Bus Station on weekdays.

The E102 bus line will also connect you directly from Al Jaffiliya Bus Station to Zayed International Airport, Terminal A in Abu Dhabi. The fare for inter-city bus route is Dh25 (one-way).