DSS Summer Restaurant Week Image Credit: Images Supplied

Dubai: This year for the first time, Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS) will host an 11-day-long foodie festival, DSS Summer Restaurant Week.

Taking place from August 11 to 21, the first-ever DSS Summer Restaurant Week will serve up the tastiest of dishes to residents and visitors with great meal options available for breakfast, lunch and dinner, plus also offering kids menus for the first time at every meal.

Your chance to experience dozens of the city’s best restaurants this summer at limited time exceptional prices. The shortlisted top premium restaurants have partnered with DSS to offer a range of special summer menus including breakfast, two-course lunches and three-course dinners, with the little ones able to tuck into special children’s menus with every meal. DSS diners can experience 30 restaurants, with 50 meal choices available across 20 different cuisines at 24 locations around Dubai.

Breakfast, lunch and dinner

It will be available for Dh69 with choice of main breakfast dish options, hot beverage and a juice or Dh25 for children. A two-course lunch will cost Dh95 for adults and Dh35 for children while a hearty three-course dinner will be available for the price of Dh150 for adults and Dh35 for children. Summer Restaurant Week deals also include a bottle of water with lunch and dinner.

Venues taking part in Summer Restaurant Week include Lana Lusa and Carnival by Tresind, the stunning Social by Heinz Beck, Maison Mathis and The Pangolin, Asian eateries Lah Lah, Thai Kitchen, Lao and Zengo. European fare will be served at RhodesTwenty10, Bistro Des Artes and Reform Social as well as Publique with seafood lovers well catered to at Fish Beach Taverna, plus many more.

With these great restaurants, serving a range of dishes at great prices for 11 days only, Summer Restaurant Week has something to suit every foodie’s palate, plus great opportunity to eat out at the best the city has to offer for with friends or with the whole family.

Key info