The city of superlatives with the world's tallest tower among its many records, Dubai now has the deepest swimming pool on the planet complete with a "sunken city" for divers to explore.
Located in Dubai’s Nad Al Sheba neighbourhood, Deep Dive Dubai’s pool has been verified by Guinness World Records as the world’s deepest swimming pool for diving at an incredible depth of 60.02 meters and holding 14 million litres of water, the equivalent of six Olympic-sized swimming pools.
A diver uses a mock shopping cart as he experiences Deep Dive in Dubai. The pool is equipped with more than 50 cameras, for entertainment and safety purposes.
Introducing Diving Chess! A diver plays mock chess as he experiences. A one-hour dive costs between $135 and $410.
Underwater shelf: A diver browses mock books as he experiences Deep Dive Dubai.
Divers playing foosball under water. Guided down by lights and ambient music, divers can play table football and other games at the bottom as well as explore an "abandoned sunken city" or just soak up the vegetation on the way.
Underwater Bike: A diver rides a mock bike as he experiences Deep Dive Dubai. The pool's fresh water is filtered and circulated every six hours through siliceous volcanic rock, NASA-developed filter technology and UV radiation in one of the largest and fastest filter systems in the region.
A diver experiencing Deep Dive, photographs a waiter through a viewing glass.
Freediving and scuba diving experiences and courses are offered to all ability levels by a team of international diving professionals.
Deep Dive Dubai's guided experiences and courses are offered across three categories, Discover, Dive and Develop, and are open to both residents and visitors aged 10 and up, ranging from complete beginners through to professional divers and athletes.
A diver captures images of a mock sunken city at Deep Dive Dubai. Deep Dive Dubai's Director Jarrod Jablonski, a world record-holding cave diver and a leading global figure in the development of scuba diving, said: "Deep Dive Dubai offers something truly unique for everyone and our team is committed to ensuring a memorable experience, with outstanding service. For those seeking a unique experience, Deep Dive Dubai provides an exceptional, safe and controlled environment to learn all about diving."
