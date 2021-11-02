An upcoming Punjabi concert in Dubai is aiming to entertain music fans, but also be more gentle on the environment by being carbon neutral.
The organisers have announced that the event will be the UAE’s first carbon neutral indoor concert, as confirmed by Coca Cola Arena and the World Wildlife Fund.
The E3AE Live concert to be held at Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai, on November 12 will feature performances by some of the top names in the Punjabi music scene — Ammy Virk, Garry Sandhu, Karan Aujla, Maninder Buttar, Mannat Noor, G Khan, Vicky and actress Sonam Bajwa.
Carbon neutrality occurs when the total amount of carbon dioxide that is released as a direct result of business activities is offset by removing an equivalent amount of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. E3AE are working with non-profit company A Greener Festival in conducting the concert’s carbon dioxide analysis report.
A Greener Festival has worked AEG Presents, Glastonbury Festival and The Royal Parks on similar issues.
E3AE’s goal is to plant trees in the wider UAE region, to be in line with His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai’s 2040 Urban Plan.
According to a statement, E3AE are aiming to provide a safe but enjoyable experience to all those who attend the concert in an attempt to revitalise the entertainment industry.
E3UK Record Label & Management, a South Asian live music and entertainment agency based in Britain, previously organised E3UK Live shows in 2017 and 2019.
Proof of vaccination is not required to attend this fully-seated event. Wearing a face mask is mandatory at all times.
Tickets are available online on www.E3.AE and can be bought only in sets of two or four; prices start from Dh150 for pair of tickets.