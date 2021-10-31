1 of 11
Bollywood is big on dressing up – why should today be any different? As millions around the world deck up in costumes, go trick-or-treating or just hang out with friends and family, so too do the denizens of Tinsel Town. Here’s a look at some of the cool characters that are on display this year…
Image Credit: Insta/therichachadha
We are doubly invested in this fancy party because not only does it have international cricketers and a Bollywood actor as attendees, it is a get together in the UAE. In the photos, shared by Anushka Sharma, we see her daughter, Vamaika, dressed as a fairy and other cricketers' children -- including Rohit Sharma's daughter, R Ashwin's daughters and Hardik Pandya's son. "Happy Halloween from this cute bunch," wrote the star.
Image Credit: Insta/anushkasharma
Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu decided to play ghosts on the occasion even as their daughter, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, wore a unicorn costume for an event.
Image Credit: Insta/sakpataudi
Inaaya’s cousin and Kareena Kapoor's son Taimur didn’t really dress up but he was carrying some of that spooktacular spirit thanks to a cheek tattoo of a ghost. Guess it was terrace party...!!!. Taimur was joined by Tusshar Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor's sons Laksshya and Ravi.
Image Credit: Insta/chhajed.monica
‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ star Kajol turned villain for her Halloween gig; she dressed up as Cruella for her appearance at the Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night in Dubai. Posting a photograph of herself, she wrote: “Happy Halloween witches #prehalloween #cruella #filmfareme #funnish #wesocool.”
Image Credit: Insta/kajol
In a silver sultry shimmery sheer bodycon gown with a tiara, Bhoot Police actor Jacqueline Fernandez channeled a mermaid princess. The diva transformed into a mermaid princess for Halloween..!!
Image Credit: Insta/jacquelinef143
Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover were really taking things seriously on a recent night out with friends. It was a birthday party with the theme of Halloween. She went into disco girl mode, he sported a black suit.
Image Credit: Insta/bipashabasu
The scary good costumes just keep on coming – recently, Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha, Amyra Dastur and Amrita Puri dressed up for a shoot. Fazal uploaded a photo of the event, writing: “Rusty Fiesty Misty Ditsy itsy bitsy all kinds Fitsy. Presenting you The Family.”
Image Credit: Insta/alifazal9
Mindy Kaling has a closet full of themed costumes for today and she’s not afraid to use them; she showed fans a peek of the ensembles recently.
Image Credit: Insta/mindykaling
Kerry Washington is the latest victim of ‘Squid Game’. Yes, the ‘Scandal’ star was seen in an outfit reminiscent of the survival game costumes.
Image Credit: Insta/kerrywashington
Reese Witherspoon took a dig at her iconic ‘Legally Blonde’ character when she posted photos on Instagram, one of which included her unforgettable pink bunny costume from the movie.
Image Credit: Insta/reesewitherspoon