7 delicious chocolate recipes to celebrate World Chocolate Day
Login / Sign Up
Logout
Gold / Forex

7 delicious chocolate recipes to celebrate World Chocolate Day

From chocolate brownies to trending chocolate cake popsicles, here are some recipes to try

Gluten free chocolate cake
It's World Chocolate Day! Image Credit: Supplied

Today is World Chocolate Day! It's the perfect day for chocolate lovers to indulge in their favourite treat guilt-free. It's hard to find someone who doesn't love chocolate's rich and sweet flavour. Chocolate has been a beloved indulgence for people of all ages. Whether it's a chocolate bar, a creamy dessert, or a warm drink, the mere thought of chocolate can bring joy. Treat yourself to a delicious chocolate bar or create homemade chocolate treats to celebrate this occasion.

Here are seven delicious recipes that celebrate the irresistible flavour of chocolate:

1. Classic Chocolate Brownies

Indulge in a timeless favourite. These fudgy and decadent brownies will satisfy any chocolate lover's cravings. Serve them warm with a scoop of vanilla ice cream for an extra treat. Here's the recipe.

Make gooey eggless chocolate brownie
Make gooey eggless chocolate brownie Image Credit: Supplied

2. Chocolate Chip Cookies

A classic cookie with a chocolate twist. Whip up a batch of these soft and chewy cookies loaded with chocolate chips. They are perfect for dunking in a glass of cold milk. Try this easy chocolate cookie recipe.

Chocolate chip cookies
Chocolate chip cookies Image Credit: Camera Press

3. White Chocolate Mousse

A light and airy dessert that melts in your mouth. This velvety-smooth chocolate mousse is made with white chocolate, pistachios, and raspberries. A quick and easy-to-make recipe, perfect for dessert. Here's an excellent guide to making it at home.

white-chocolate-mousse
White chocolate mousse with saffron, raspberries and pistachios Image Credit: Supplied

4. Chocolate Fondue

Have you ever tried making chocolate fondue at home? It's a delightful way to savour summer fruits by dipping them in melted chocolate. Give it a try! Here's the recipe for it...

Chocolate fondue
Chocolate fondue Image Credit: Stefan Lindeque/Gulf News

5. Gluten-free Chocolate cake

Looking for a delicious dessert that's sure to impress? Look no further than this amazing gluten-free chocolate cake! With its perfect texture and easy-to-make recipe, it's the ideal choice for any gathering or special occasion. Whether you're a baker or just starting out in the kitchen, this cake is sure to be a crowd pleaser that everyone will love. Here's an excellent guide to making it at home.

Gluten free chocolate cake
Gluten free chocolate cake Image Credit: Supplied

6. Italian Affogato

While hot chocolate is a popular drink during the colder months, summer offers a chance to enjoy cold chocolate beverages. On a hot day, why not try a refreshing coffee and chocolate affogato? It's the perfect pick-me-up! Here's the recipe.

affogato-shutterstock
Affogato/Shutterstock Image Credit: Shutterstock

7. Chocolate cake popsicles

Summer is synonymous with frozen treats, and chocolate plays a significant role in many of them. From chocolate ice cream to chocolate-covered popsicles, indulging in chocolate-flavoured frozen desserts can be a delicious way to beat the heat. Learn how to make trending chocolate cake popsicles.

Chocolate cakesickles
Chocolate cake popsicles Image Credit: Supplied

Would you like to share your favourite chocolate recipe with us? Share it on food@gulfnews.com

More From Food

Okku

World Chocolate Day: 9 dessert deals to try out in UAE

HUMA TARLA

Tarla made cooking cool: Bollywood star Huma Qureshi

Chef Akmal Anuar

Akmal Anuar: From culinary underbelly to Michelin stars

Gulf News Summer Sale

Limited-time offer: Gulf News Summer Sale

Trending

Latest In

This website stores cookies on your computer. These cookies are used to improve your experience and provide more personalized service to you. Both on your website and other media. To find out more about the cookies and data we use, please check out our Privacy Policy.