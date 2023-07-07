7 delicious chocolate recipes to celebrate World Chocolate Day

1. Classic Chocolate Brownies

Indulge in a timeless favourite. These fudgy and decadent brownies will satisfy any chocolate lover's cravings. Serve them warm with a scoop of vanilla ice cream for an extra treat. Here's the recipe.

Make gooey eggless chocolate brownie Image Credit: Supplied

2. Chocolate Chip Cookies

A classic cookie with a chocolate twist. Whip up a batch of these soft and chewy cookies loaded with chocolate chips. They are perfect for dunking in a glass of cold milk. Try this easy chocolate cookie recipe.

Chocolate chip cookies Image Credit: Camera Press

3. White Chocolate Mousse

A light and airy dessert that melts in your mouth. This velvety-smooth chocolate mousse is made with white chocolate, pistachios, and raspberries. A quick and easy-to-make recipe, perfect for dessert. Here's an excellent guide to making it at home.

White chocolate mousse with saffron, raspberries and pistachios Image Credit: Supplied

4. Chocolate Fondue

Have you ever tried making chocolate fondue at home? It's a delightful way to savour summer fruits by dipping them in melted chocolate. Give it a try! Here's the recipe for it...

Chocolate fondue Image Credit: Stefan Lindeque/Gulf News

5. Gluten-free Chocolate cake

Looking for a delicious dessert that's sure to impress? Look no further than this amazing gluten-free chocolate cake! With its perfect texture and easy-to-make recipe, it's the ideal choice for any gathering or special occasion. Whether you're a baker or just starting out in the kitchen, this cake is sure to be a crowd pleaser that everyone will love. Here's an excellent guide to making it at home.

Gluten free chocolate cake Image Credit: Supplied

6. Italian Affogato

While hot chocolate is a popular drink during the colder months, summer offers a chance to enjoy cold chocolate beverages. On a hot day, why not try a refreshing coffee and chocolate affogato? It's the perfect pick-me-up! Here's the recipe.

Affogato/Shutterstock Image Credit: Shutterstock

7. Chocolate cake popsicles

Summer is synonymous with frozen treats, and chocolate plays a significant role in many of them. From chocolate ice cream to chocolate-covered popsicles, indulging in chocolate-flavoured frozen desserts can be a delicious way to beat the heat. Learn how to make trending chocolate cake popsicles.

Chocolate cake popsicles Image Credit: Supplied