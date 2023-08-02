8 healthy recipes you can make in 10 minutes
8 healthy recipes you can make in 10 minutes

From Korean kimchi pancakes to vegan pad thai noodles, here are few recipes to try

Kimchi pancakes
Kimchi jeon Image Credit: Shutterstock

If you're short on time but still want to whip up a delicious and nutritious meal, we've got you covered. These quick and healthy recipes can be prepared in under 10 minutes, making them the perfect solution for busy weeknights or last-minute dinners.

From hearty salads to protein-packed soups, these recipes are satisfying and easy to make. Whether you are a beginner in the kitchen or an experienced cook, these recipes are sure to please your palate without taking up too much of your valuable time.

Grilled sea bass

Grilled Seabass is a delicious and easy-to-make dish that is both flaky and tender. This fish is high in protein, low in fat, and packed with Omega-3 fatty acids, making it a healthy choice for any meal. It's quick and simple to prepare, making it the perfect option for a hassle-free weeknight dinner. Here's a video guide for the recipe.

Grilled Sea bass from Basko
Grilled Sea bass from Basko Image Credit: Irish Eden R. Belleza/Gulf News

Vegan salad

Savour the delightful taste of a vegan salad featuring the subtle sweetness of sweet potatoes and the refreshing crispness of green papaya. The irresistible crunch of toasted peanuts and pumpkin seeds complements this delectable dish. A mild and tangy chilli vinaigrette is drizzled over the salad to balance the flavours and textures. Your taste buds will definitely crave for more with every bite. Try this easy recipe.

Vegan salad with sweet potato and green papaya
Vegan salad with sweet potato and green papaya

Kimchi pancake

Have you tried making some delicious Korean-style pancakes at home? These pancakes are not only delicious but also packed with superfoods that can have a myriad of health benefits. With the addition of kimchi, you'll be able to reap the rewards of probiotics that help with digestion and flavonoids that can aid in boosting your immune system. Why not give them a try? Here's a recipe.

Chicken salad

Are you in search of a delicious and healthy chicken salad recipe? Look no further! This recipe is easy to make and will surely satisfy your cravings. The tangy taste of Dijon mustard perfectly complements the combination of greens in this recipe. Don't hesitate to try something new and add this recipe to your meal plan. Give it a try and enjoy a scrumptious and nutritious chicken salad.

Zucchini and kidney beans fritters

Looking for a tasty recipe that's diabetes-friendly? Try these zucchini and kidney bean fritters! They're low-carb and easy to make, perfect for any meal of the day. Here's the recipe. 

Murgh Tikka Mirza Hasnoo

This recipe for Murgh Tikka Mirza Hasnoo is a delicious and healthy chicken recipe that is easy to make. This recipe involves marinating the chicken in Greek yoghurt. The best part? It only takes 10 minutes to cook and has three different marinades to choose from. To serve, simply place the chicken on a platter, brush it with saffron cream and powdered spices, and serve with onion rings, green chillies, and lime wedges. Enjoy this tasty dish without any worries!

Moroccan Harira soup

Learn how to prepare a delicious and healthy Moroccan Harira Soup from scratch in under 10 minutes with this recipe. This comforting soup is made with fresh herbs, lentils, chickpeas, tomatoes, dried spices, and meat. Here's an excellent guide to making it at home.

Vegan pad thai noodles

Here's a delicious and nutritious recipe for vegan Pad Thai noodles that you can easily make at home. It's a hearty and versatile dish with plenty of texture, protein, and bold flavours, thanks to the variety of veggies included. Give it a try and enjoy a healthy twist on the classic Pad Thai. Here's the recipe. 

What other recipes would you like featured? Tell us at food@gulfnews.comfood@gulfnews.com

