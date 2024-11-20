From India to the world: Rajma secures spot on Taste Atlas' Top 50 Bean Dishes

Rajma, a beloved Indian comfort food, has gained recognition globally, proudly ranking fourteenth out of fifty bean dishes on TasteAtlas's prestigious list. The latest '50 Best Bean Dishes' list compiled by Taste Atlas, an esteemed online food guide based in Zagreb, Croatia, mentions rajma as one of the most popular vegetarian dishes in north India. It is a dish made with kidney beans simmered in a fragrant curry base featuring spices, herbs, onions, and tomatoes.

This accolade was the result of popular votes and expert reviews that highlighted not only the dish's regional significance but also its widespread appeal across the globe. The dish features a delightful combination of spiced red kidney beans served alongside fluffy rice, a combination widely recognised as Rajma Chawal.

It is more than just a meal; it is a perfect combination of flavours that brings comfort and memories to many.

While other dishes claimed the top three spots—Sopa Tarasca from Mexico, Diri ak Pwa from Haiti, and Feijao Tropeiro from Brazil—Rajma's placement sparked joy among its fans.

Rajma has received a commendable rating of 4.2, based on 5,210 votes, of which 3,054 were verified as legitimate, according to the website. The Taste Atlas website describes Rajma as “one of the most popular vegetarian dishes. While it is closely associated with North India, where it is a staple food, the red kidney bean used in the dish was actually introduced to the region from central Mexico and Guatemala. However, the Mexican version of this dish differs significantly from the Indian preparation. Hearty and nutritious, Rajma remains one of the most beloved vegetarian curries in Punjab and North India, characterised as a rich stew of red kidney beans simmered to perfection with an aromatic blend of spices.”

Social media reactions

The dish has captured the hearts of many, and people are sharing their love for this tasty dish all over social media. Here's how food fans celebrate this favourite meal!

On Instagram, an excited user @Mohit_Sharma shared, "Rajma Chawal is pure comfort food! Just the thought of that spiced red kidney beans with fluffy rice takes me back to my childhood days. Such a perfect blend of flavours. It's definitely a match made in heaven!"

Another food enthusiast, @archie_346, wrote on Instagram, "Can't believe how much love Rajma is getting! Every region has its twist, but at the end of the day, it brings us all together. Who's ready for a bowl?!" #BestDish #TasteAtlas"

"Rajma Curry forever! It's not just a dish; it's nostalgia in a bowl. #LoveIt #ComfortFood," commented another Instagram user, @krithika_jain.