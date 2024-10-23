Experience the ultimate family weekend at Taste of Abu Dhabi

Excitement is in the air as Abu Dhabi's largest culinary festival, Taste of Abu Dhabi, gears up for an unforgettable experience from November 15 to 17, 2024. Set against the stunning backdrop of Yas Gateway Park South, this event promises families and food lovers alike a weekend brimming with delicious flavours, engaging activities, and vibrant entertainment. With free entry for kids under 12 and a lineup featuring renowned UAE chefs, live music, and interactive culinary workshops, there's something for everyone to enjoy. Get ready for an unforgettable adventure that will delight your taste buds and create cherished memories at this extraordinary celebration of food and fun!

Family-exclusive cooking sessions with Annabel Karmel

For the first time, Taste of Abu Dhabi will introduce a special series of Junior Chef workshops hosted daily at the Kibsons Cook School. These sessions are designed for parents and their budding chefs, offering a fantastic opportunity to bond over the joys of cooking.

Join celebrity chef and bestselling cookbook author Annabel Karmel as she leads these creative culinary adventures. Best of all, sessions are offered for free on a first-come, first-served basis before each session. With a focus on creating healthy meals for children, Karmel is set to inspire families through her engaging workshop. "Cooking is an essential life skill, and my goal is to motivate families to enjoy cooking and dining together at home," she stated. During her session, she will present quick and easy recipes to encourage picky eaters to embrace nutritious options.

Karmel, who has authored the best-selling cookbook 'The Complete Baby and Toddler Meal Planner', is no stranger to the culinary world. She has penned over 50 cookbooks, with her latest project on finger foods slated for release next year. "Involving kids in the kitchen not only creates wonderful memories but also teaches them invaluable skills," she remarked. This year, attendees will have the chance to join Annabel as she demonstrates her popular Sticky Chicken recipe at Kibson's Cook School, further solidifying her mission to provide lasting, enjoyable cooking ideas for families.

Junior Chefs sessions are scheduled daily in the Kibsons Cook School, with registrations open 1 hour before each session. If your little ones are eager to try the grills, they can also participate in a special Junior Chefs session on Friday at the Exit 10 and Aramtec Firepit, where you can expect flame-fuelled theatrics, cowboy hats and more!

Junior Chefs sessions are scheduled daily in the Kibsons Cook School. Image Credit: Supplied

Junior chefs' schedule:

November 15, Friday: 3.30pm – Exit 10 and Aramtec Firepit

November 15, Friday: 4.30pm – Kibsons Cook School

November 16, Saturday: 3.30pm – Kibsons Cook School

November 17, Sunday: 3.30pm– Kibsons Cook School

Mega kids zone and activities

A festival isn't complete without a kids' zone! This year, the Splash 'N' Party kids' zone is bigger and better than ever. It will feature food-themed bouncy castles, crafts, and various activities. From burning off energy to expressing creativity, there will be something to keep all children entertained throughout the festival.

A festival isn't complete without a kids' zone! Image Credit: Supplied

The activities offered are charged individually and include a variety of fun and creative options. Participants can enjoy the giant obstacle course, bounce around on the trampoline, or experience the thrill of the bungee jump. For a unique challenge, there's the meltdown and the human crane. Younger guests can have a great time in the soft play area, while those interested in arts and crafts can partake in chef hat and apron decorating, tie dye making, slime making, and coin bank making. Other creative activities include wooden magnet painting, canvas painting, ceramics painting, and mosaic art. Lastly, hair braiding adds a stylish touch to the experience.

All new kid-friendly dishes

The Taste of Abu Dhabi festival promises to be an exciting event for food lovers. It will feature 16 of the city's best restaurants, each bringing a specially curated menu of 3 to 5 taster-size dishes for the event.

To cater to young diners, all participating restaurants will offer a kid-friendly dish, ensuring that even the youngest food enthusiasts can enjoy their culinary experience. These kid-friendly dishes will also be available at a lower price of Dh20 each.

Kid-friendly dishes have been announced:

Barbossa: Kids Quesadilla

Catch at St. Regis: Chicken Kushiyaki

Craft By Side Hustle: Cajun Mac and Cheese

Desert Lotus: Chicken Satay

The Director's Club: Future Director's Burger

Mika: Golden Calamari

BB Social: Crispy Chicken Bao

Silk & Spice: Gai Med Muang

Oak Room: Irish Cheddar Mac and Cheese

TAON: TAON Kids Corndog

Otoro: Chicken Slider

Paradiso: Penne with Tomato Sauce

José By Pizarro: Kids Chicken Croquetas

Ryba: Mango Cheese Cake

Li Jiang: Turong (banana spring roll)

Advance Purchase tickets for Taste of Abu Dhabi are now available. Guests are encouraged to buy early, as prices will increase at the door, and some packages are expected to sell out.

Advance ticket price

Standard: Dh75

1 day event entry, access to culinary workshops

Taster Ticket: Dh180

1 day event entry, 2 food vouchers, 2 drink vouchers, access to culinary workshops

VIP Ticket: Dh325

1 day event entry, Fast- track entry, 3 food vouchers, 4 drink vouchers, access to Edari VIP Lounge, access to culinary workshops

Sunday VIP Brunch Ticket:Dh375

Sunday event entry, Fast- track entry, 5 food vouchers, 5 drink vouchers, access to Edari VIP Lounge, access to culinary workshops

Friday Work Social Package: Starting from Dh130 per person

(exclusively for corporate groups over 10 people)

Includes: Friday entry to the event before 3 pm, 2 food vouchers, option for 2 drink vouchers, access to Edari VIP lounge, access to culinary workshops.

A weekend of live entertainment and music

Live entertainment featuring the UAE's top bands and DJs will enhance three days of festival vibes, ranging from relaxed acoustic performances to energetic DJ sets across various festival areas.

Timings are confirmed as:

November 15: 1pm to midnight

November 16: 1pm to midnight

November 17: 1 to 10pm

Taste of Abu Dhabi 2024 official sponsors:

Abu Dhabi Department of Culture & Tourism- Headline Partner

Yas Island- Destination Partner

Kibsons- Cook School Partner

BLACK + DECKER: Culinary Stage Partner

Noor Oil: Culinary Stage Partner

Exit 10 BBQ: Fire Pit Partner

Aramtec: Fire Pit Partner

Heinz: Condiments Partner

Exeed: Car Partner

ICCA: Event Partner

Sadia: Event Partner

Puck: Event Partner

Edari: VIP Lounge Partner

Dubai 92: Radio Partner

Time Out Abu Dhabi: Media Partner

Gulf News: News Partner

The Bottle Store: Beverage Partner

Talabat: Event Partner

For more information and to stay updated on event details, visit https://tasteofabudhabifestival.com