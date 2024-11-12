Taste of Abu Dhabi returns on November 15 for an unforgettable culinary weekend!

Exclusive sessions

At Taste of Abu Dhabi, join celebrity chef Marco Pierre White for exclusive cooking sessions at the signature Taste Features, with registration opening on-site one hour before each session and spaces limited—these workshops are free with your ticket. Experience the Kibsons Cook School, where you'll participate in hands-on cooking classes led by skilled chefs to create delicious recipes using fresh ingredients from Kibsons, catering to various tastes. The Exit10 and Aramtec Fire Pit will be a vibrant hub featuring dramatic performances and top-notch grilling on Exit 10 grills, paired with delectable cuts from Meat House Gourmet and Aramtec. Additionally, the new Black+Decker and Noor Oil Culinary Stage allow star chefs to demonstrate their signature dishes and answer your culinary questions, from salt measurements to perfecting mousse quenelles.

British chef and restaurateur Marco Pierre White will attend Taste of Abu Dhabi. Image Credit: Supplied

Culinary workshops

Discover exciting new free workshops at Taste of Abu Dhabi, including exclusive latte art workshops, espresso training, and barista basics hosted by The Barista Institute, all in just 30 minutes. Join Sagra's pasta-making workshops to learn their three-step method, mastering the secrets of high-quality ingredients and crafting delicious pasta by hand in a short session. For families, there's a large kids' zone and special cooking workshops led by celebrity chef and children's cookbook author Annabel Karmel, with the added benefit that children under 12 do not need a ticket to enter the event. Contestants will showcase their culinary skills in a 'Perfect Platter' contest, creating a sit-down meal featuring California Walnuts, while Al Baker presents a themed cake competition where participants will craft stunning two-tier cakes celebrating 'UAE in Space,' highlighting their expertise in theme, aesthetics, taste, and texture.

At the Puck Cooking Fiesta, discover a vibrant array of vendors and exhibitors where talented chefs turn your favourite flavours into mouthwatering samples. Join in on the festivities for a chance to win exciting prizes! Meanwhile, at the Talabat AI Hub, you can share your favourite cuisines and watch AI create custom photos of dishes and cultural scenes that reflect your culinary preferences. Don't miss the Taste and International Centre for Culinary Arts (ICCA) Culinary Competitions, where emerging chefs compete before celebrity judges for a grand prize exceeding Dh25,000, showcasing their remarkable skills and creativity in a thrilling culinary showdown.

Groove to the music

Choose your groove from two different music styles. Whether you're into the latest beats or prefer chilled throwback acoustics, Taste of Abu Dhabi will feature electrifying entertainment from day to night. Looking to cool down with some refreshments? Enjoy your favourite beverages from various 21+ outlets throughout the event.

Taste exclusive dishes

Each restaurant participating in the pop-up at Taste of Abu Dhabi has crafted a unique menu featuring a special 'Taste Exclusive Dish' that you can only enjoy at this event. With Michelin-recognized chefs involved, you can expect world-class culinary creations just for you! To see the complete menu lineup, visit https://tasteofabudhabifestival.com/restaurants/.

Experience luxury and fun

This year, the Taste VIP experiences are introducing exciting new features to help you celebrate your Taste weekend in style, including access to the luxurious Edari VIP Lounge, where you can enjoy mini cocktail-making masterclasses, music from Dubai 92's Remix Rich, and an exclusive VIP cocktail and mocktail menu featuring Rubicon juices, along with comfortable seating options and more. Additionally, level up your Instagram feed by exploring state-of-the-art vehicles at the EXEED stand, where you can snap pictures in their Instagram-worthy setups complete with cosy blankets, picnic baskets, and other aesthetic elements, plus enjoy Instagrammable swings, block letters, and memorable moments throughout the venue to ensure your feed is in for a treat!

This is an event that should be on your must-do list. Image Credit: Supplied

Taste will showcase pop-up restaurants from 16 top regional establishments and renowned chefs worldwide. Each restaurant will offer three taster-sized dishes, allowing visitors to create their personalised tasting menus from their favourite options. The festival will feature live entertainment from some of the best bands and DJs in the UAE, creating a vibrant atmosphere over three days. Guests can enjoy a range of performances, from relaxing acoustic sets to energetic DJ shows, taking place in various areas of the festival. The event hours are as follows:

November 15: 1pm to midnight

November 16: 1pm to midnight

November 17: 1pm to 10pm

Combat food waste

Ne'ma, the National Food Loss and Waste Initiative, is teaming up with Taste of Abu Dhabi 2024 as the official Food Waste Reduction Partner. This partnership is about spreading awareness and inspiring action around global food waste solutions at one of the UAE's most vibrant culinary festivals! Over the event's three days, Ne'ma will collaborate with talented chefs, local restaurants, and vendors to champion effective food waste management. Festival-goers will be able to learn about the root causes of food waste and discover practical tips that can easily be integrated into everyday life. But that's not all! Ne'ma is also joining forces with ReLoop to compost food scraps and organic materials generated during the festival. Together, they're turning potential waste into nutrient-rich compost for local farms, ensuring no food waste will reach landfills.

Tickets

Advance Purchase tickets for Taste of Abu Dhabi are now on sale. Guests are encouraged to buy their tickets early, as prices will increase at the door, and some packages will likely sell out. Advance sale tickets start at just Dh75.

For more information and to stay updated on event details, visit https://tasteofabudhabifestival.com