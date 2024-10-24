1. Forever Rose Cafe

Forever Rose Cafe Image Credit: Instagram/Forever Rose Cafe

Focus your lens on your brightly-hued dessert with the 2D monochrome interiors of the restaurant in the background. The black and white interiors look like sketchbook drawings, and each table is decorated with a single red Forever Rose.

The high tea, which features multiple mini sweet and savoury treats, is served in a dollhouse.

Location: Boxpark, Al Wasl Road

2. Saya Brasserie

Saya Brasserie Image Credit: Instagram/Saya Brasserie

Overflowing with pink hues and flowers, Saya Brasserie’s maximalist interiors provide a vibrant backdrop for Instagram photos. Take your pick from their pink burgers, lavender-coloured bubble tea, or blue Spanish latte for great social media shots. While there are several branches of this restaurant, regulars head to Wasl 51, where there are two halves to the decor with a monochrome illustration setting too.

Location: Al Wasl Road, Jumeirah

3. Brunch & Cake

Brunch & Cake Image Credit: Instagram/Brunch & Cake

The Barcelona-born brasserie is a hotspot for the social-media-savvy in Dubai. With boho-chic interiors and generously portioned signature plates, presentation is key at this popular haunt. Their colourful acai bowls, tempting avocado toasts, and rainbow cakes provide perfect Instagram fodder. The white and turquoise windows at the Jumeirah Islands branch also make for great Instagram backdrops.

Location: Al Wasl Road and Jumeirah Heights

4. Bounty Beets

Bounty Beets Image Credit: Instagram/Bounty Beets

Decked out in a pale pink shade with interesting slogan walls, pun-tastic dish names, and murals, Bounty Beets has more than enough for an Instagram carousel. The restaurant’s menu has a strong selection of organic, vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free dishes for those who like to promote healthy eating on social media.

Location: Dubai Marina

5. SEVA Table

SEVA Table Image Credit: Instagram/SEVA Table

A plant-based outlet set in a serene green garden in the middle of Jumeirah, SEVA Table oozes holistic vibes. The rustic wooden tables with colourful cushions and ethnically diverse décor create a casual and relaxed mood. The restaurant also offers therapeutic classes like gong healing and yoga. The restaurant is popular among creators for their high tea every Thursday afternoon.

Location: Jumeirah Beach Road

6. Cassette

Cassette Image Credit: Instagram/Cassette Dubai

Tucked away inside The Courtyard in Al Quoz, Cassette is a homegrown gem that gives visitors an old-town feel. The mint and monochrome venue puts a spotlight on its twin loves of music and food. The all-day dining options are as photogenic as the interiors.

Location: The Courtyard, Al Quoz

7. Mazmi Coffee and More

Mazmi Coffee and More Image Credit: Instagram

A small treasure located in Dubai souk, this is where Italian food meets Emirati heritage, owing to the couple who own it. Perched on the edge of the creek, its alfresco seating offers views of the abras and dhows (traditional wooden boats) drifting by. Mazmi Coffee and More is an ideal spot to take a break if you are exploring the nearby souk in Bur Dubai.

Location: Creekside, Behind Dubai Museum, Bur Dubai

8. The Hamptons Cafe

The Hamptons Cafe Image Credit: Instagram/The Hamptons Cafe

With airy and light-filled interiors, this small family-owned chain of cafes in Dubai evokes the vibes of the New York coastal villages that inspired its name. The menu ticks all the boxes whether you are there for breakfast, lunch, or dinner, but make sure you try their trademark rose croissant – it's as pretty as a picture.

Location: Umm Suqeim 1

9. Love Vibe Cafe

Vibe Cafe Image Credit: Instagram/Vibe Cafe

With celebrity visitors including Drake, Huda Kattan, and Ne-Yo, it's no surprise that Vibe at Jumeirah and Dubai International Financial Centre features high on the Insta-worthy list. Their take on eggs Florentine and coconut pancakes are as pink as the decor, which includes neon signs, pink palm trees, and pineapples.