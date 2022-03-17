Method

1. Combine all the ingredients for the bati together. Add water to it little by little and begin kneading. Once it is combined well, a smooth yet stiff dough, leave the bati dough aside to rest for about 20 minutes.

2. After 20 minutes, knead again for a few minutes.

3. Divide the dough into large portions, about the size of a lemon, and make 12 to 15 balls. Press the dough slightly from the top using your thumb to create a slight depth.

4. Preheat the oven to 180 degrees Celsius and bake the bati for about 20 to 30 minutes until they turn brown on both sides.

5. Make sure to keep turning around the batis until they are browned from all sides. The batis will crack at the top in the process, which is completely fine.

6. Once the batis turns golden brown in colour from all sides, remove them from the oven and dip in ghee or clarified butter.

For the dal:

1. Wash the dal and soak in water for about 2 to 3 hours. Boil the dal until it is cooked, add salt and turmeric and keep aside. Note: If using a pressure cooker, cook for up to 3 to 4 whistles.

2. The next step is to make the tadka or temper. You will need to heat ghee in a pan add cumin seeds and red chillies. Allow them to roast and splutter. Once done, add the chopped onion and garlic and cook until they turn golden in colour. Next, add green chillies, hing or asafoetida and mix them. To this, add chopped tomatoes, salt, red chilli powder and coriander powder.

3. Once the tomatoes are cooked, add the boiled dal or lentil and cook further for 3 to 5 minutes.

4. In the end, add garam masala powder and chopped coriander.

5. In a small serving bowl, add 2 batis, crush them gently, drizzle some ghee over the baked batis along with the dal, garnish with coriander and ghee. Serve hot and enjoy!

Recipe Courtesy: Chef Faizan Ali, Khyber - Dukes The Palm, Dubai

Chef Faizan Ali, Head Chef - Khyber, Dukes The Palms, Dubai

He is the Head Chef at an Indian restaurant - Khyber at Dukes The Palm, Dubai. A native of Old Delhi, India, he belongs to a family of hoteliers. When not cooking, he spends time reading and travelling.

