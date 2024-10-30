Experience gourmet delights: Taste of Abu Dhabi unveils exclusive VIP offers!

Free coffee barista workshops

Explore the aromatic world of coffee at The Barista Institute! Whether you're a seasoned coffee enthusiast or a curious beginner, our sessions promise to engage and educate. Feel the beans, smell the roast, and master the brewing process as our expert baristas guide you. Join us for Latte Art Workshops, Espresso Training, and Barista Basics! Plus, unleash your competitive spirit by testing your newfound skills for the title of Coffee Connoisseur, with exciting prizes up for grabs!

Free pasta making workshops

Experience Italian pasta with Sagra Italian Pastificio, where every dish tells a story of tradition, culture, and craftsmanship. Join us for mini sessions throughout the weekend featuring our unique three-step method. In 30 minutes, you will learn about high-quality ingredients, craft your fresh pasta, and taste the delicious results. You can also purchase our artisanal cook-at-home pasta boxes to enjoy fresh pasta and sauces in the comfort of your kitchen.

Dibba Bay oysters and bubbles garden

Get ready for a fantastic experience at Taste of Abu Dhabi with Dibba Bay Oysters! Enjoy fresh, local oysters paired with delicious beverages at the Dibba Bay Oysters and Bubbles garden. Don't miss grilled oysters—try the garlic confit and rosemary butter for a savory delight, or choose the spicy dynamite butter if you're craving some heat!

Be sure to visit the Lanson Champagne trolley in the garden to find perfect pairings that will elevate your oyster tasting. Imagine yourself relaxing in a charming picnic setup, sipping bubbly, and enjoying the freshest gourmet oysters. Want to impress your friends? Master shuckers will be available to teach you the art of shucking oysters!

VIP Package

Each VIP ticket includes:

1-day access to the event

Fast-track entry to get you into the action quickly

3 Food vouchers that can be used on any dish from any of the restaurants

4 Drink vouchers that can be used on house beverages from the several bars, exclusive mocktails and cocktails in the VIP lounge, Rubicon juices and soft drinks.

Access to the Taste Edari VIP Lounge, featuring a dedicated musician, special drink options, mini cocktail-making masterclasses, and plush seating options.

Remember, space in the lounge is limited, so it's a good idea to secure your VIP tickets in advance, as they are likely to sell out!

For those looking to add on even more, Taste also offers a VIP Sunday Brunch option, which includes all the benefits of the VIP package but with five food and five drinks!

Don't wait! Advanced tickets for the Taste of Abu Dhabi are now available. With VIP packages likely to sell out, make sure to secure yours and prepare for an amazing weekend!

Snag yours while you can at https://abu-dhabi.platinumlist.net/event-tickets/taste-of-abu-dhabi