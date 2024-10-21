India's brew takes the spotlight: Filter coffee ranks second globally

Indian filter coffee has emerged as a star on the world culinary scene, proudly securing the second spot on TasteAtlas's prestigious list of the best-rated coffee beverages globally. TasteAtlas, is an online food guide based in Zagreb, Croatia, is an experiential travel guide for traditional cuisine that collects authentic recipes, reviews from food critics, and research articles about popular ingredients and dishes.

Renowned for its deep, inviting aroma and robust flavour profile, this traditional drink has become a beloved favourite among coffee aficionados around the globe.

Cafe Cubano from Cuba took the crown in this celebrated ranking, while Greece's Espresso Freddo secured a commendable third place. This accolade emphasises the growing international admiration for South Indian filter coffee, a cherished drink steeped in the rich heritage of countless families.

The traditional brewing ritual is simple and elegantly crafted, utilising a stainless steel filter constructed of two chambers. Ground coffee is placed in the upper chamber, and hot water is poured over it, allowing the coffee to drip down into the lower chamber progressively. This slow extraction method creates a consistently strong and aromatic brew that many enthusiasts prepare overnight, ensuring a freshly awakened cup by morning.

Once brewed, the coffee is transformed into a delightful drink by blending it with sugar and warm milk. It is served in a ‘Dabarah’ set, a unique cup commonly used in Southern India. The bottom portion of the set is used to pour and cool the piping hot coffee. A frothy texture is created by pouring the coffee back and forth between the tumbler and the saucer, enhancing the overall drinking experience.

Social media reactions

The unique charm of South Indian filter coffee gained widespread recognition, sparking a wave of enthusiastic reactions across social media platforms. Here's a glimpse of how coffee lovers are celebrating this beloved beverage. On Instagram, an excited user @HarshVidhyadhar shared, "Finally! The world recognises what we've known —South Indian filter coffee is unbeatable! #ProudIndian"

Another coffee enthusiast, @Sreerag, wrote on Instagram, "I've never felt more validated as a coffee lover! Nothing compares to that rich aroma of filter coffee in the early morning. #BestCoffee #TasteAtlas"

A post on TikTok by a user @Samissiah proudly proclaimed, "Hats off to our amazing filter coffee! It deserves every bit of this recognition. Can't wait to brew a fresh pot!"

Meanwhile, another playful TikToker commented: "Coffee in a Dabarah is the only way to enjoy it! Does anyone else agree?"