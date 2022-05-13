5 unique hummus recipes to celebrate International Hummus Day

What happens when soaked chickpeas, tahini sauce , a few cloves of garlic, olive oil and lemon juice are combined? It blends to form one of the most versatile dips of Middle Eastern cuisine – hummus.

Perfect to eat at any time of the day, hummus brings a distinct flavour and is also known as one of the healthiest foods of the world. Packed with natural fibres and protein, hummus is the ideal solution for those with hunger pangs, for those on a budget, and for those who simply can’t resist a good bowl.

A staple in the UAE, pair it with pita bread, raw vegetables, your favourite grilled chicken or use it as a spread for your slice of bread, because hummus never disappoints. Joining in the celebrations for the shared love of hummus, Gulf News Food compiled a list of five unique and delicious hummus recipes to try on International Hummus Day:

1. Classic hummus Beiruti

A 30-minute hummus recipe that's sure to leave your taste buds wanting more Image Credit: Supplied

Got 30 minutes to spare? Try out this recipe for hummus Beiruti. All you have to do is soak the chickpeas overnight and boil it the next day, so that you can enjoy this smooth and seasoned dip. Made with a blend of tahini sauce, lemon juice, garlic and olive oil, this recipe also brings the freshness of herbs such as parsley and thyme. Garnish with chopped pickled turnip, and you’re good to go.

2. Fatet hummus

Made with pine nuts, sumac and toasted pita bread, here's a spiced version for hummus Image Credit: Supplied

This two-step recipe brings flavours of the Middle East through the use of ingredients such as toasted pine nuts, sumac powder and toasted pita bread. Garnish with fresh coriander and serve it with grilled chicken or eat it as is. No matter what, this recipe is a winner on every table, and takes only 25 minutes to prepare. Try it now.

3. Hummus gardenia

Toasted bread, grilled vegetables and hummus – a delicious and balanced meal Image Credit: Supplied

Ramadan 2022 was a little more memorable, thanks to this hummus recipe. But don’t let that stop you from making this version of the dip for International Hummus Day. Served with grilled vegetables on the side, this recipe is served with an Italian twist. What’s the twist, you wonder? Pesto sauce. Perfect for those who are looking for a healthy meal for two. Here’s how you can make this 10-minute recipe at home.

4. Palestinian fattet or chickpea hummus

Made with the goodness of yogurt, this hummus recipe is a must try Image Credit: Supplied

Made with a combination of chickpeas, baked pita bread, yogurt, and pine nuts, this diabetic friendly recipe is hard to miss. Pair it with vegetables or salads for a wholesome, healthy meal that works like magic for your taste buds. Try out the recipe now.

5. Silky hummus bil tahini with broad beans and pumpkin

Transform the original hummus recipe by garnishing it with seasoned butternut pumpkin Image Credit: Supplied

Australian-born Michelin-starred chef Greg Malouf brings the flavours of his home country – Lebanon – in this hummus recipe. Garnish with diced butternut pumpkin and broad beans seasoned in vegetable stock, allspice powder, salt and pepper, for a unique, earthy flavour. Pair it with pita bread or spread it on a slice of bread. Find the recipe here.