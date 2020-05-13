Image Credit:

Learn how to make Greg Malouf's hummus with broad beans and pumpkin

What you will need

1 kg Dried chickpeas

80 ml Canola oil

300 gm Tahini

60 ml Lemon juice

Extra virgin olive oil

10 gm Sea salt

5 gm White pepper

Ice

(1 kg dried chickpeas, after soaking 2.1 kg, after cooking 2.4kg)

How to make it

Soak the chickpeas overnight in twice their volume of cold water. The next day, rinse the chickpeas very thoroughly. Don’t rush this step – you should take at least 5–10 minutes rinsing them under cold running water. Place the chickpeas in a large pan of fresh water and bring it to the boil.

Then lower the heat and simmer for up to 100 minutes, until they have disintegrated into a porridge-like mush. You will need to keep an eye on them during the cooking process, and top up with extra hot water every 20 minutes or so. Once finished cooking, strain them, cool them down slightly (not to long or they will harden) and puree them to a fine silky-smooth paste.

Add lemon juice, garlic paste, ice and tahini and whiz until the mixture completely smooth. Add more liquid if the hummus is too thick then canola oil in a stream, continue pureeing. Do the canola oil right at the end just to add a shine. Taste and adjust the seasoning until you get the right balance of nuttiness and acid.

Add more lemon if needed. Place in piping bag, 1 cm nozzle and pipe into a bowl. Make a well with the back of a soup spoon. Tip in enough pumpkin saute to fill generously. Sprinkle the fried almond on top and drizzle with Extra virgin olive oil

For the broad beans and pumpkin garnish

1 kg broad beans

1 kg butternut pumpkin

4 shallots

2 cloves garlic

60 ml Extra Virgin Olive oil

Vegetable stock

1 tsp allspice powder

Sea salt & white pepper

60 g almond slithers, fried in vegetable oil till lightly coloured

Splash of lemon

Pod and blanch broad beans. Refresh in ice water, and then peel the outer skin. Peel the pumpkin, seed and cut into 1 cm dice. Peel and finely dice shallots and garlic.