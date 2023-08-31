15 easy back-to-school breakfast and lunch recipes

As the school bells start to ring again, finding the right balance between convenience and nutrition becomes a top priority for many families. Luckily, with a little creativity, preparing quick and wholesome breakfasts and lunches can be a breeze. Whether you're a student or a parent, these back-to-school recipes are designed to kickstart your day with energy and keep you fueled through those busy hours of learning and activities. From grab-and-go options to hearty sit-down meals, these ideas will make the transition from summer holiday to school days a whole lot tastier and more enjoyable.

Pancakes are a beloved breakfast choice among both kids and grown-ups. For those with dietary restrictions, these gluten-free vegan oat pancakes make for a scrumptious and nutritious option that won't trigger any allergies. Here’s the recipe.

Flippin' Flapjacks - healthy oat-based vegan pancakes from Tania's Teahouse Image Credit: Supplied/ Tania's Teahouse

Grilled Cheese Sandwich with Jalapeno Poppers

Here's a 10-minute delicious grilled cheese sandwich recipe with a spicy twist, thanks to the addition of jalapeno poppers. Plus, the crispy toasted bread and the melted cheese will create a delightful treat for your taste buds. Give it a try!

Grilled cheese sandwich with jalapeno poppers. Image used for illustrative purpose only. Image Credit: Pexels.com/Ahmed Rabea

Gluten-free no-bake chocolate cookies with coconut cream

If you're in need of a quick and easy breakfast that's gluten-free, then consider making some delicious no-bake chocolate cookies with coconut cream. These cookies are perfect for a quick bite without having to spend hours in the kitchen. With just a few simple ingredients and no need for an oven, you can whip up a batch of these tasty cookies in no time. Here's the recipe.

Image Credit: Supplied

Japanese Fruit Sando

Learn how to create a mouth-watering Japanese Fruit Sando within 15 minutes, using fresh fruits. This recipe is ideal for a quick breakfast or snack and is particularly great for children. It will leave you feeling refreshed and energised, thanks to its delicious combination of flavours and textures. It is sure to become a family favourite in no time. Try the recipe.

Trending Japanese Fruit Sando Image Credit: Supplied

Spinach rolls

Till Palak Rolls, also known as spinach rolls, are a vegetarian appetiser coated in sesame seeds. They make for a healthy addition to your child's school lunch. Here’s a detailed guide to make it.

Till Palak Rolls Image Credit: Anas Thacharpadikkal/Gulf News

Egg fried rice

Try the Jasmine egg fried rice with shredded cucumber and lemongrass flavour for a quick lunch! With its mouth-watering mix of fresh ingredients and aromatic seasonings, this one-bowl meal is sure to satisfy your taste buds. Plus, the shredded cucumber adds a refreshing crunch to every bite. Give it a try and see for yourself how easy it is to make a tasty and healthy meal in no time!

Image Credit: Gulf News archives

Pangolin dome stuffed omelette

Learn how to make a Pangolin dome stuffed omelette in just 10 minutes. This omelette is filled with a delicious smoky sausage and mushroom stew that is sure to impress your kids at lunchtime. Here’s the recipe.

Pangolin dome stuffed omelette filled with smoky sausage and mushroom stew Image Credit: Stefan Lindeque/GN

Mumbai dhaba-style Egg Bhurji

Enjoy a delicious Indian breakfast or lunch with this mouth-watering recipe that can be ready in just 10 minutes. Pair it with hot roti or flatbread for a perfect meal any time of day. Find the recipe.

Make 15-minute Dhaba Egg Bhurji Image Credit: Shutterstock

Korean vegetable pancake

This recipe requires minimal cooking effort. It only takes ten minutes at most, and the ingredients are flexible. Whether you want a quick snack, hot breakfast, or lunch, Korean vegetable pancake (Yachaejeon) is the perfect dish! Here's the recipe.

Korean vegetable pancake is a popular snack in the country Image Credit: Anupa Kurian-Murshed/Gulf News

Chicken Milanese with pasta in Bechamel sauce

Indulge in a delectable and effortless Chicken Milanese meal, topped with a generous serving of creamy spaghetti bathed in Bechamel sauce. This dish is particularly popular among schoolchildren, and it's not hard to see why. With its rich and savoury flavours, this meal is sure to satisfy even the pickiest of eaters. Plus, it can be whipped up in just 15 minutes, making it the perfect choice even for busy weeknights. Here a quick recipe.

Chicken Milanese Image Credit: Anas Thacharpadikkal/Gulf News

Manakish

Indulge in the deliciousness of Italian-style manakish, generously coated with a tangy tomato sauce and a sprinkle of smoked mozzarella cheese, all laid on a freshly baked bread base that's sure to make your taste buds crave for more. It's an ideal choice for a quick snack or lunch. Check out the recipe

Italian manakish Image Credit: Anas Thacharpadikkal/Gulf News

Cheesy corn bread

Arepas are a traditional bread originating from Colombia. This bread is made with ground maize dough that is filled with tasty fillings. The fillings vary from cheese, meat, chicken, and vegetables. Arepas are typically prepared by frying, grilling, or baking them in the oven, resulting in a crispy exterior and a soft, chewy interior that is simply irresistible. It's no wonder why these tasty treats have become a staple in Colombian cuisine. It will only take 20 minutes to prepare this recipe.

Cheese arepas Image Credit: Shutterstock

Cheesy nachos tower

This recipe features a towering serving of cheesy nachos, generously topped with mouth-watering chili con carne, creamy guacamole, and savoury cheddar cheese. To take it up a notch, a perfectly fried egg crowns the dish, adding a touch of richness and flavour. This lunch option is sure to satisfy school children who are looking for a delicious and filling meal. Here's the recipe.

Cheesy nachos tower Image Credit: Anas Thacharpadikkal /Gulf News

Chicken Katsu Sando

In just a few easy steps, you can whip up a Japanese Chicken Katsu Sando that is unbeatable in terms of crunchiness and taste. The best part? It only takes less than 30 minutes to make. This is sure to become a hit among kids as a favourite lunch recipe for school. Try this simple recipe.

Chicken Katsu Sando Image Credit: Anas Thacharpadikkal/Gulf News

Murgh Tikka Mirza Hasnoo

If you're looking for a tasty and quick recipe, Murgh Tikka Mirza Hasnoo is a great option. This dish features a delicious blend of three different marinades, which adds a ton of flavour to the chicken. Not only is it easy to prepare, but it also makes for a healthy meal when served with green veggies. Plus, with a cooking time of only 10 minutes, you'll have a delicious meal ready in no time. Try this recipe.

Image Credit: Gulf News archives