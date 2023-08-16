7 budget-friendly, easy midweek dinner recipes

After a tiring day at work, the thought of cooking a time-consuming dinner can be overwhelming. But don't worry; we have the perfect solution for you. Here's a list of seven quick and affordable dinner recipes that are perfect for busy weeknights. These recipes are not only effortless to make but also bursting with flavour, making them an ideal choice for those who want a delicious meal without the hassle. So, take a break from the kitchen and enjoy a stress-free evening with our budget-friendly dinner ideas.

Indian-style Chowmein

If you're in a rush and need a delicious dinner idea, you might want to try making Indian-style Chowmein. This particular dish is actually an Indo-Chinese noodle dish that has been given a spiced twist. It's a unique and flavourful take on a classic Chinese recipe that is sure to impress your taste buds. This recipe will only take 15 minutes.

Chowmein Image Credit: Anas Thacharpadikkal/Gulf News

Creamy chicken pasta

This creamy chicken pasta recipe will save you time! It is not only quick and easy to make, but it's also a great option for those who are looking to eat healthy and stay on track with their dietary goals. With its combination of tender chicken, rich and creamy sauce, and perfectly cooked pasta, this meal is sure to satisfy even the most discerning taste buds. So why not give it a try tonight and see for yourself just how delicious and satisfying a midweek dinner can be?

Pasta with an Arabic touch Image Credit: Stefan Lindeque/Gulf News

Spinach with bechamel and eggs

In 25 minutes, you can savour the delectable taste of a spinach recipe that boasts the perfect combination of bechamel sauce and eggs. The recipe's effortless steps enable it to quickly evolve into a light yet scrumptious meal that will leave your taste buds satisfied. Here's the recipe.

spinach with bechamel and eggs Image Credit: Shutterstock

Korean vegetable pancake

Try Korean vegetable pancakes, yachaejeon, for a savoury and healthy dish. They're flexible and take only 10 minutes to make. My editor suggests they're perfect for a quick snack, breakfast, lunch, or dinner. Here's a detailed recipe for it.

Korean vegetable pancake is a popular snack in the country Image Credit: Anupa Kurian-Murshed/Gulf News

Mumbai dhaba-style Egg Bhurji

If you're in the mood for a delicious and filling Indian recipe, look no further than Mumbai dhaba-style egg bhurji. This popular roadside café dish is quick and easy to make and can even be enjoyed for lunch or dinner. With its savoury blend of scrambled eggs, onions, tomatoes, and spices, this flavourful meal is sure to satisfy your hunger and leave you feeling satisfied. Give it a try today and discover why it's a favourite among locals and visitors alike. Here's the recipe.

Make 15-minute Dhaba Egg Bhurji Image Credit: Shutterstock

Creamy chicken stew

Indulge in the heartwarming flavours of a creamy chicken stew infused with the delightful essence of tarragon and generously loaded with fresh and nutritious vegetables. Under 20 minutes, satisfy your taste buds as you savour every spoonful of this delicious stew made by browning meat in butter. Enjoy your meal with creamy mashed potatoes or fluffy rice, and relish in the comforting sensation of a warm and flavourful dish. Try this recipe.

Chicken stew flavoured with tarragon Image Credit: Shutterstock

Korean spicy seafood hotpot

Imagine taking warm, invigorating spoonfuls of a rich, spicy broth of fresh seafood after a tiring day. The haemul jeongol, or spicy seafood hotpot, is a healthy dish for everyone. You can always use locally available fresh fish to make it. Here's a video guide on how to make it.

Korean seafood hotpot or haemul jeongol Image Credit: Stefan Lindeque/Gulf News