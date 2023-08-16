Summer Restaurant Week: Try out fine dining and Michelin-listed restaurants in Dubai on a budget

Try out Michelin-recognised restaurants

If you were meaning to try out eateries recognised by the Michelin guide, this promotion will help you do it in a budget-friendly way. Restaurants that are part of the guide include 11 Woodfire, Indya by Vineet, Folly, Al Fanar, Fi'Lia, Lowe, Yaba by Chef Shaheen, Al Nafoorah, Shabestan, and Ibn Albahr.

With everything from Arabic and Indian to French and Mexican places on the list, the promotion will give foodies a chance to try out various cuisines. So, if you always wanted to try out tacos from that authentic Mexican place you have bookmarked or a bowl of pho made by a Vietnamese chef, this is the time to do it.

The Visit Dubai website allows visitors to filter through the 60 restaurants according to cuisine and area in Dubai. You don’t have to go far, from Al Seef to Palm Jumeirah, there are options for everyone.

Indian food lovers can look forward to Farzi Café, Mohalla, and more. For those who enjoy East Asian food, there are options including Taiko Dubai Lao, Lah Lah, and Pai Thai. For those who like Middle Eastern flavours, Al Nafoora, Al Fanar Seafood Market, and Ibn AlBahr are listed. Over 17 restaurants offering “international” food are also participating.

Enjoy at all times of the day

Most of the restaurants on the list have set menus at similar prices. You will find a two-course lunch for Dhs95, three-course dinner for Dhs150 and Dh250, and children’s menus start from Dh35. Links to the menus are listed on The Visit Dubai website.