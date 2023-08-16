Summer Restaurant Week: Try out fine dining and Michelin-listed restaurants in Dubai on a budget

Foodies across Dubai have even more reason to eat out this August. Some of the best restaurants in the city are offering pocket-friendly experiences as Summer Restaurant Week kicks off on August 18.
During the promotion, which is part of Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS), restaurant-goers can enjoy special-price menus at 60 of Dubai’s casual dining and premium restaurants till August 27.
Try out Michelin-recognised restaurants
If you were meaning to try out eateries recognised by the Michelin guide, this promotion will help you do it in a budget-friendly way. Restaurants that are part of the guide include 11 Woodfire, Indya by Vineet, Folly, Al Fanar, Fi'Lia, Lowe, Yaba by Chef Shaheen, Al Nafoorah, Shabestan, and Ibn Albahr.
With everything from Arabic and Indian to French and Mexican places on the list, the promotion will give foodies a chance to try out various cuisines. So, if you always wanted to try out tacos from that authentic Mexican place you have bookmarked or a bowl of pho made by a Vietnamese chef, this is the time to do it.
The Visit Dubai website allows visitors to filter through the 60 restaurants according to cuisine and area in Dubai. You don’t have to go far, from Al Seef to Palm Jumeirah, there are options for everyone.
Indian food lovers can look forward to Farzi Café, Mohalla, and more. For those who enjoy East Asian food, there are options including Taiko Dubai Lao, Lah Lah, and Pai Thai. For those who like Middle Eastern flavours, Al Nafoora, Al Fanar Seafood Market, and Ibn AlBahr are listed. Over 17 restaurants offering “international” food are also participating.
Enjoy at all times of the day
Most of the restaurants on the list have set menus at similar prices. You will find a two-course lunch for Dhs95, three-course dinner for Dhs150 and Dh250, and children’s menus start from Dh35. Links to the menus are listed on The Visit Dubai website.
Many of these places recommend you reserve a table in advance to ensure you get a seat and make the most of the week. The Visit Dubai website gives visitors a "Book Now" option, which leads to a webpage that allows users to enter the number of people the table needs to be reserved for as well as the date and time of the visit. So get booking!