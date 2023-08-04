13 healthy, delicious gluten-free recipes

For those with gluten intolerance, it may seem like their food choices are limited. However, many gluten-free recipes are available that are healthy, delicious and budget friendly. By making simple substitutions and using a bit of creativity, it is possible to enjoy all your favourite foods without harming your health.

If you want to maintain a healthy diet while avoiding gluten, you will be pleased to know that there are plenty of delicious options to choose from. Our carefully curated collection of gluten-free recipes includes various snacks, dinner options, and desserts that don't compromise on taste. Whether you're looking for savoury breakfast ideas or sweet treats, we have you covered. So why not take a look at our selection today and discover some new gluten-free favourites?

Jowar or sorghum vermicelli sauté

Looking for a healthy breakfast option that's gluten-free, low-calorie, and delicious? Look no further! Try this jowar vermicelli saute that is a delicious, easy-to-make meal and sure to satisfy while providing the energy you need to tackle the day ahead. Here's the recipe.

Jowar or sorghum have high levels of unsaturated fats, protein, fiber, and minerals like phosphorus, potassium, calcium, and iron. It also has more antioxidants than blueberries and pomegranates, as per medicaldaily.com Image Credit: Anupa Kurian-Murshed

Chickpea Pancakes

Do you enjoy pancakes for breakfast but want a healthier option that won't take up too much time? Look no further than Indian Besan Chilla! This pancake is made with a variety of cereal or lentil flours and can be either sweet or savoury. With just a few simple steps, you can quickly whip up a delicious breakfast that will satisfy your taste buds. Try this easy recipe.

Besan Chilla or chickpea-based savoury pancakes Image Credit: Shutterstock

One-pot pistachio chicken with coconut rice

Here's a recipe that's both healthy and delicious - pistachio chicken with coconut rice. It's gluten-free and easy to make, and the combination of fats, proteins, and carbohydrates is well-balanced. Give it a try and see for yourself how satisfying it can be!

Chocolate cake

Are you interested in baking a delicious gluten-free chocolate cake in the comfort of your own home? You should give this chocolate cake recipe a try! This recipe incorporates almond-hazelnut flour and lemon to create a harmonious blend of sweetness. Follow the step-by-step instructions provided in the guide.

Lindt Chocolate Cake is now ready! Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News

No-bake chocolate cookies with coconut cream

Any time is a good time for a snack. Try out this recipe for gluten-free no-bake chocolate cookies with coconut cream. It's a simple and tasty dessert you can whip up quickly. Give it a go! Here's the recipe.

Image Credit: Supplied

Chocolate ganache cake

It's the weekend, so why not indulge in a delicious chocolate cake? You must try this delicious gluten-free chocolate cake if you're a chocolate lover. It has a delightfully moist texture and a silky smooth ganache topping, making it the perfect dessert for any family or friend gathering. It's truly irresistible! Give this recipe a try.

Gluten free chocolate cake Image Credit: Supplied

Falafel with beetroot tahini

Try a vegan falafel recipe topped with delicious beetroot tahini for a quick and nutritious snack. This recipe is not only gluten-free but also dairy-free, making it a perfect option for anyone with dietary restrictions. The falafel is made with a blend of chickpeas, herbs, and spices, giving it a savoury and satisfying taste. And the beetroot tahini adds a touch of sweetness and creaminess to the dish, leaving you wanting more. Give it a try! Here's the recipe for it...

Panna cara with saffron sauce

Treat yourself to the mouth-watering flavours of a gluten-free panna cotta, complemented perfectly by a luscious saffron sauce that adds a touch of indulgence to every bite. This dessert is the perfect way to conclude a meal and leave your taste buds completely satisfied. Here's the recipe.

Quinoa Biryani

Looking for a fast and healthy meal option? Give Quinoa Biryani a try! This dish is made with gluten-free, high-fibre quinoa grain, making it ideal for busy individuals who are always on the go. Follow this step-by-step guide.

Quinoa biryani Image Credit: Supplied

Mexican-style Quinoa salad

How about trying a delicious Mexican-style Quinoa salad? This dish is not only vegan and gluten-free but also contains adzuki beans, which can aid in weight loss without sacrificing taste. Give it a try.

Healthy Quinoa recipe Image Credit: Supplied

Horse gram curry

Looking for a vegan curry to complement your lunch? Take a look at this video recipe showcasing Kerala-style Muthira curry. This recipe is delicious and ideal for individuals on a gluten-free diet as it's prepared using horse gram. We highly recommend giving it a try and savouring the flavours. Here's the recipe.

Recipe for gluten free Kerala-style Muthira or horse gram curry Image Credit: Supplied

Chocolate almond cake

If you're searching for a gluten-free chocolate almond cake recipe that won't compromise your diet, you've come to the right place! This dessert recipe is guilt-free and keto-friendly, making it an ideal indulgence for those watching their carb intake. With its rich chocolatey flavour and nutty almond crunch, this cake will satisfy your sweet cravings without guilt. Try this recipe.

Gluten free Chocolate Almond Cake Image Credit: Supplied

Raw cashew nut curry

Looking for a vegan curry that's packed with protein? Look no further than this guide on how to make Kerala-style pacha andiparippu, also known as raw cashew nut curry. Not only is it a great source of fibre, healthy fats, and plant protein, but it's also a delicious and nutritious addition to any meal. Try this unique recipe today and treat your taste buds to an explosion of flavours!

Guide to making vegan raw cashew nut curry Image Credit: Supplied