Learn how to make this delicious and light dessert cooked up by the team at Marks and Spencer.
Ingredients
Serves 6
• 2 tbsp coconut cream
• 125g Made Without Wheat Gluten-free Porridge Oats
• 60g smooth peanut butter
• 50ml milk
• 60g butter
• 2 tbsp cocoa
• 175g light muscovado sugar
Method
1. Put the sugar, cocoa, butter and milk in a saucepan and stir over a gentle heat until the sugar has dissolved
2. Turn up the heat and boil for 2 minutes
3. Remove from the heat and stir in the peanut butter until melted and smooth
4. Stir in the oats and leave to cool for 10 minutes
5. Line a baking sheet with baking parchment
6. Divide the mixture into 12 and spoon onto the baking sheet, flattening down a little to form cookie shapes
7. Chill for 2 hours, until firm
8. Spread a little coconut cream over half the cookies, then sandwich together with the remaining ones
9. Store in an airtight container in the fridge
Ingredients are available from Marks & Spencer food halls, with selected lines also on the M&S Food app