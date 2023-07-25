11 easy recipes to cool off in summer

As the sun rises higher in the sky and temperatures soar, the day arrives with its scorching heat. During this time of the year, our taste buds crave light, refreshing, and cooling dishes to beat the sweltering weather. From chilled salads bursting with juicy watermelon and crisp cucumbers to refreshing beverages like iced teas and fruit-infused drinks, these recipes are a delightful way to embrace the essence of summer.

Check out this collection of easy-to-make recipes that will keep you cool, hydrated, and satisfied. These recipes are simple and quick, so you can avoid spending too much time in a hot kitchen. Whether you're headed to the park for a picnic or need a refreshing snack after a day in the sun, we've got you covered.

Iced rose green tea

Looking for a refreshing summer drink? Give the sugar-free iced rose green tea a try! This rosy twist on the classic Iranian beverage is sure to cool you off. Check out the recipe.

Iced Rose Green Tea Image Credit: Supplied

Oi Sobagi

Stuffed cucumber kimchi, also known as Oi Sobagi, is a well-liked dish in South Korea during the summer. This delightful treat is known for its refreshing crunch and crispy texture. Here's an excellent guide to making it at home.

Oi Sobagi or Korean-style spicy stuffed cucumber kimchi Image Credit: Supplied

Vegan pumpkin frozen dessert

Stay cool during the hot summer months with a simple and delicious cold vegan pumpkin dessert that is also creamy, sent in by a reader. Here's the recipe.

Pumpkin Frozen Dessert

Cold beetroot salad

On a hot day, this cooling Indian salad is best served chilled and can provide a refreshing way to cool off. Here's the recipe for it...

Cold Beetroot Salad Image Credit: Supplied

Samgyetang

Cool down with a Korean hot chicken and ginseng soup. It warms and comforts you while boosting your immunity and energy levels. Plus, ginseng removes heat from the body. Learn how to make it.

Ginseng chicken soup or samgyetang Image Credit: Makafood/Pixabay

Tajen samak

Here's a Lebanese recipe for a delightful and quick comfort meal that can be made in under 15 minutes. This dish is perfect for a refreshing summer dinner. Try this recipe.

Tajen Samak Image Credit: Supplied

Affogato

Summer is a great time to indulge in cold chocolate drinks. If you're feeling hot and thirsty, why not treat yourself to a revitalising Italian coffee and chocolate affogato? It's the ideal way to perk yourself up! Here's how to make it.

Affogato/Shutterstock Image Credit: Shutterstock

Summer vegetable stew with chicken

Here's a delicious Italian stew recipe that combines boneless chicken breast with fresh summer vegetables, resulting in a flavourful dish that can be prepared quickly. Try this one-pot recipe!

Image Credit: Stockfood

Watermelon feta cheese salad

Enjoy the perfect summer treat with this refreshing Mediterranean salad made with watermelon, feta cheese, and pine nuts. It is not only tasty but also a great option for those who are looking for a low-calorie meal. Try this recipe.

Watermelon feta cheese salad Image Credit: Sonal Tiwari/Gulf News

Aryan

On a hot summer day, there's nothing better than a refreshing drink to rehydrate. Ayran, a Turkish yoghurt drink, mixed with sea salt and frothed to perfection in seconds, is the perfect choice. It's served icy cold, making it the ideal beverage for beating the heat. Check out the recipe.

Turkish summer cooler drink Image Credit: GN archives

Sgroppino all'Arancia Rossa

Looking for a recipe to create a delicious and refreshing mocktail for the summer season? Consider trying out the Sgroppino all'Arancia Rossa, which features the delightful flavour of blood oranges. This Caribbean drink is perfect for beating the heat. Here's the recipe.

Refreshing citrusy summer mocktail recipe: Sgroppino all'Arancia Rossa Image Credit: Supplied