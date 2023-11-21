Actor Mansoor Ali Khan, who is facing flak for misogynistic remarks against his ‘Leo’ co-star, Trisha Krishnan, said on Tuesday that he won’t apologise as he didn’t “say anything wrong”.

Addressing a press conference , Khan said, “I didn’t mean personally. If there is a rape or murder scene, is that real in cinema? Why do I need to apologise? I didn’t say anything wrong. I respect all actresses.”

Trisha and Mansoor Ali Khan don’t share scree space in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s film ‘Leo’ but have portrayed prominent roles in the film.

Responding to Khan’s remarks, Trisha took to microblogging site X and wrote, “A recent video has come to my notice where Mr. Mansoor Ali Khan has spoken about me in a vile and disgusting manner. I strongly condemn this and find it sexist, disrespectful, misogynistic, repulsive and in bad taste. He can keep wishing but I am grateful never to have shared screen space with someone as pathetic as him and I will make sure it never happens for the rest of my film career as well. People like him bring a bad name to mankind.”

Later, the issue was taken up by Bharatiya Janata Party leader and member of the National Commission for Women (NCW), Khushbu Sundar.

“As a member of NCW, I have already taken up the issue of Mansoor Ali Khan with my senior and will be taking an action on it. Nobody can get away with such a filthy mind. I stand with @trishtrashers and my other colleagues where this man speaks in such a sexist disgusting mindset about them, including me. When we are fighting tooth & nail to protect women & bring dignity to them, such men are like a bot in our society,” Sundar posted on X.

Meanwhile, Mansoor reacting to NCW’s condemnation said, “Did NCW react when Anitha committed suicide against NEET?. Did NCW visit Manipur? I don’t want to speak more on this”.

The South Indian Artistes Association (SIAA), also known as Nadigar Sangam on Sunday strongly condemned Mansoor for his crass and sexist comments against Trisha and demanded a public apology from him.