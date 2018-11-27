Testing the software for the sound was next and Dolby Atmos lent support. Sathyam Cinemas, a multiplex in Chennai became the lab where Pookutty and team worked after midnight and into the next morning, trying to figure out the right position and distribution of speakers on the floor. Following some trial and error, it was a historic moment when eight months later, Pookutty’s endeavour was experienced by the audience with the launch of 4D SRL (Shankar Resul Lyca) — a new dimension of sound that came into being at the trailer release in Chennai in November.