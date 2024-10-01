However, that’s precisely what happened when we sat down to interview the actor in Dubai. Swami's checkered film career is marked by a series of cinematic gems, many of which were crafted by Ratnam. His decision to make his acting comeback in the Ratnam film 'Kadal', following a near-fatal automobile accident that threatened his mobility, further cements this association. Given such a profound history, it’s challenging not to link him to a creative juggernaut like Ratnam.

Yet, while in the UAE promoting his new film Meiyazhagan alongside actor Karthi, Swami chooses not to dwell on these labels.

“I never took it [Mani Ratnam’s discovery tag] seriously in the first place,” he remarked in an interview with Gulf News.

“How I am perceived is not within my control. So when people said those kinds of things, I never took it too hard. I didn’t have to move away from such labels because I didn’t move in there in the first place,” he added.

Arvind Swami with Karthi in 'Meiyazhagan', out in UAE cinemas now

Swami, clad in a muted lime green jean and a basic white T-shirt, is what you call the “reluctant actor.” In it for the joy of working in great films and compelling narratives, but not there to court fame, adulation, or glory, Swami claims he doesn’t enjoy the attention and fanfare that comes with being a public figure. The only validation he seeks, perhaps, is the approval from his viewers when he is appreciated for his performance in a film. The 54-year-old talent claims he often introduces himself by his name when in public and isn’t one of the stars who expects everyone to know him or his identity.

“I enjoy the process of working in the film, but I don’t really enjoy the stardom. I’m still uncomfortable. I don’t think of myself as a star. I just want to focus on my work, move forward, and do the next interesting thing – be it acting or something else. I want to pick and choose what I want to do in life.”

Just like how he wanted, he didn’t limit himself to being an actor alone. In 2000, he went on a self-imposed sabbatical from movies and chose to focus on his entrepreneurial ambitions. He began managing his father’s company, V D Swamy and Company, and followed it up with his own hit start-up. In 2005, he founded Talent Maximus, a company focused on payroll processing and temporary staffing in India, and reportedly transformed it into a $400-plus million company.

“I don’t think of my business as just a job. I don’t start out saying: ‘How do I make money?’ I start out by saying: ‘How do I solve a problem?’ What’s interesting is the process of creating a solution to a problem; the rest can be figured out later,” he said. The actor, who made his Tamil cinema debut in 1991 with Thalapathi and followed it up with web series like 'Navarasa', believes he marches to his own tune.

Actor Arvind Swami plunges into the world of web series on OTT with 'Navarasa'

“I didn’t do a film for 13 years, and I wasn’t planning to make a comeback or anything like that with Kadal. It was just an option provided by Mr. Mani Ratnam, and when you think you can’t do it, you tend to challenge yourself. My comeback was a challenge that I took up for myself.” A lot had happened after he took a break from movies in 2000 to focus on his business ambitions. In 2005, he met with a serious road accident that almost robbed him of his ability to walk.

“Between my cameo in 'Alai Payuthey' [2000] and 'Kadal' [2013], a lot of things happened. The most relevant thing was that I had a spinal injury. I was in bed for a couple of years. I had a partial paralysis of my leg, among a lot of other injuries. So when Kadal came my way, it was more a challenge internally on whether I could get back into shape, get back my mobility,” said Swami. He claims Kadal, which opened to mixed reviews, instilled a sense of purpose during this challenging time in his life.

“I didn’t have the confidence to do it, but this film gave me some kind of purpose to get back to good health. So that way, 'Kadal' is more special than some of my other hits. It helped me get to another stage in my life.”

Arvind Swami in 'Kadal', his comeback film after his spinal injury

Just like Hollywood actor Christopher Reeve, who suffered a spinal injury in a horse-riding accident in 1995, or icon Jeff Bridges, who faced a serious fall while filming, Swami also made a remarkable comeback to the film industry after his own challenges. His struggle almost mirrored American rapper Jason Derulo, who sustained spinal injuries during a dance rehearsal and bounced back on stage through grit and resilience. Point that out, and Swami says he isn’t familiar with rapper Derulo, but he relates to that struggle where even getting out of bed to take a shower meant “extreme, excruciating” pain.

“I would have to sit down, like three or four times before I got from my bed to the shower. Here’s when you realise you take a lot of things for granted. When you’re in that kind of extreme, excruciating pain, or when you don’t have full control of your limbs, you get a different perspective on life altogether,” said Swami. He remembers how he chose to run two half-marathons after doing 'Kadal'.

“I was in bed for two years, right … It was not about training for a marathon; it was more mental. Those last three or four kilometers that you had to run were done when you reminded yourself of the time when you couldn’t get out of bed and walk ten meters,” said Swami. He just went out on a limb, no training or running coach, just to prove that his mind can be stronger than his tired body.

“I am sure there were better ways to do it [run a half-marathon], but I needed to do it for my satisfaction. I wanted to feel better about myself, so I did it.” Every choice that he makes today, including taking on 'Meiyazhagan' with Karthi, is a fully thought-out move.

“It’s a very rare script. You don’t get stories like this, nor do you get movie opportunities to work in films like this.” The film, directed and written by C. Prem Kumar, is about two cousins who bond as adults. In the film, Karthi plays the good-hearted cousin, while Swami plays his relative who returns to his childhood home. Swami’s character carries the emotional baggage of grappling with nostalgia, and his troubled past invariably shapes his present. There’s no huge conflict or supervillains in this film, but it’s not often that you get to work in a simple film about two people finding each other.

“The story will touch you on different levels. No sensible actor will think twice about taking on this film … The easiest thing to do is mount a movie on a large canvas with 20 characters and multiple fights … But to write a movie that expands a thin line about two cousins meeting and make it interesting for two or more hours, is all about the writing and execution,” said Swami. According to the actor, the testament to a riveting film is all in the writing. His pet peeve? Directors who act out the scenes for the actors to ape. His other pet-peeve: He's not one to embrace 'wokeness' for its own sake; he finds the concept of "72 gender pronouns" perplexing and questions the necessity of such extensive classifications.

But none of this comes from a mean space.

This actor – who embodies that good-guy charm reminiscent of Ryan Gosling – gives off this infectious 'live-and-let-live' vibe. In no mood to leave any lasting legacy as an actor, all he hopes is to play roles, even the oft-repeated 'good-bloke' roles, in all its glorious complexities.

“A regular guy, in my eyes, also comes with a baggage, a burden in his heart … You shouldn’t see them as black and white … If he has no shades of grey, then it can be boring … I am here to enhance my craft and here to play on complexities.”

His pragmatism extends to his philosophy on the fleeting nature of fame and adoration that an actor often craves.

"Just forget about me. Move on to the next person who's entertaining you ... I don't want to be remembered. I know that it doesnt make a difference even if I am not here or whether anyone remembers me."

Arvind Swami advocates for safe spaces at work: Arvind Swami called for the urgent need for safe and comfortable environments within the film industry.

"You need to provide an environment where people are comfortable. Whatever the situation is, ensure that help is available, and that everyone on your set feels at ease and has access to information on where to seek assistance.”

As discussions around safety and accountability in the film industry gain momentum in India, following the damning revelations of sexual misconduct on film sets and gender discrimination by the Hema Committee in Kerala, this actor has emerged as a crucial voice advocating for the establishment of safe and supportive workplaces,

The actor stressed on the importance of establishing clear guidelines and educating all individuals about the necessity of common spaces for open dialogue.

"It's always better to meet in public places. This helps avoid situations that could lead to discomfort,” he explains.

Swami is clear that these guidelines are not just for women but are relevant for everyone involved. “Ultimately, it's about ensuring everyone understands what's acceptable behavior and what's not,” he asserts. And what's a good start?

“Recognise when someone is uncomfortable, and educate people on how to cultivate spaces where everyone can feel safe and respected."

