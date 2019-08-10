Image Credit:

SM Entertainment has teamed up with US-based Capitol Music Group (CMG) and Caroline, its distribution and label services division, to launch a new supergroup, SuperM, featuring members from existing K-Pop groups signed under the South Korean powerhouse label.

The new seven-piece group is composed of SHINee’s Taemin, Exo’s Baekhyun and Kai, NCT 127’s Taeyong and Mark, and WayV’s Ten and Lucas.

Dubbed the Avengers of K-Pop, SuperM will make their US debut in October and will promote in Korea as well.

The announcement was made at the 2019 Capitol Congress event in Los Angeles on August 7 by CMG Chairman & CEO Steve Barnett, Caroline President Jacqueline Saturn and executive music producer and SM Entertainment founder Lee Soo-man, sharing that global project will focus on performance-based music.

“SuperM is uniquely positioned to become the highest-profile US debut of a K-Pop group in the history of this phenomenon,” said Barnett.

The group’s name is unique. ‘Super’ refers to the ‘super’ synergy of the band and the letter ‘M’ stands for ‘matrix’ and ‘master’.

A visual teaser with the phrase ‘We Are The Future’ was shown on the screen before introducing each of the seven members.

Prior to the revelation, the members of NCT 127 and Capitol’s first K-Pop act signee made an appearance on stage and snapped pictures with founder Lee Soo-man and celebrities like HRVY, Katy Perry, Lil Baby, CYN and Loren Gray at an after party held at Capitol Tower.