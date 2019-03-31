Bae Suzy will terminate her exclusive contract after nine years with management agency JYP Entertainment.

Her long-time label confirmed the news in a statement and mentioned that they will cheer her on in her future endeavours.

The Korean heartthrob has been active with JYP since debuting with now-disbanded girl group miss A in 2010 when she was just 15 years old. Suzy renewed her contract in 2017 but decided to part ways until the expiration of her contract due on March 31.

The 24-year-old singer and actress will reportedly sign with Management Soop, an agency home to a line-up of renowned actors such as Gong Yoo, Seo Hyun-jin and Kim Jae-wook.

A year after joining miss A, Suzy launched her acting career in popular Korean drama ‘Dream High’ and has forged a career as both a singer and actor. She is better known for her acting projects for TV and the big screen such as ‘While You Were Sleeping’, ‘Architecture 101’, ‘Gu Family Book’ and ‘Uncontrollably Fond’.