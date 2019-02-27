And yet, he must admit, it’s an inimitable experience. “You can’t replicate this anywhere else, not a movie theatre, not your living room. Having 80 musicians on stage performing the entire music score synchronised to the film from beginning to end is incredibly unique, and being able to enjoy it with thousands of other like-minded people makes it a new shared social experience as well. It’s an immersive experience and one what I hope helps people to further understand just how important music is in film.”