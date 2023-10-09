K-pop idol and BTS’ ‘golden’ maknae (youngest member) is all set to wow fans with his first concert as a soloist, live on stage.

BTS’ agency BigHit Music, took to Weverse (a K-pop fan community app) to share the official statement regarding the show, which will be called ‘Golden’ Live On Stage.

The statement revealed that Jungkook’s concert will be held on Monday, November 20, 2023, to celebrate the release of Jungkook’s solo album. It is scheduled to begin at 8pm (3pm in UAE) on November 20 at Jangchung Arena, Jung-gu, Seoul.

Tickets will be available to Army (BTS fans) membership holders and Weverse Shop Global album purchasers. More information regarding the online streaming and tickets will be published in a separate notice, the statement added.

“Jungkook ‘Golden’ Live On Stage will feature performances of various tracks in the album. We eagerly anticipate the love and support you’ll bring to this unique showcase with the artist,” the statement added.

The idol will be releasing his first album ‘Golden’ on November 3.

According to a previous BigHit announcement, the album will contain 11 tracks in total which will also include his previously released Seven featuring Latto and 3D featuring Jack Harlow.

Earlier this month, the agency shared concept photos titled ‘Solid’, ‘Substance’, and ‘Shine’ on X (formerly Twitter).

BTS fans also may have reason to believe that Jungkook will be seen collaborating on a project with Australian singer-songwriter Kid Laroi and UK rapper Central Cee. Laroi gained international fame with his song ‘Stay’, and Central Cee is known for his songs such as ‘Obsessed with You’.

Armys started discussing the possibility of the collaboration after Kid Laroi posted an Instagram photo with Jungkook on October 8.

Meanwhile, Jungkook has made K-pop history once again in the United Kingdom.

On October 6, the Official Charts (typically regarded as the UK equivalent to the US’ Billboard charts) announced that Jungkook’s new single ‘3D’ (featuring Jack Harlow) had debuted at the fifth position on its Official Singles Chart.

According to the South Korean website soompi.com, this makes Jungkook the first Korean solo artist in history—and only the second artist overall, following his group BTS—to debut two different songs in the top five of the Official Singles Chart.