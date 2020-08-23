Actress Yami Gautam. Image Credit: IANS

Actress Yami Gautam has talked about healing from a “serious neck injury” and learning new lessons about herself during the coronavirus lockdown in India.

In an Instagram post where the ‘Vicky Donor’ star can be seen striking a yoga pose, she wrote about dealing — or not dealing — with an old injury while having the busy schedule of an actor.

“This post is very personal... Having suffered a serious neck injury, Iv always had to be extra cautious - esp owing to the fact the amount of physical exertion due to dance , workout, non stop travel, physical activity, action, painful footwear etc etc & this list is endless, resonates with being an actor [sic],” she wrote.

“Somehow it’s always been about never expressing the pain beneath the surface & rather conditioning your ownself to bear it & like its said,,,the show must go on,” Gautam, 31, added.

However, the actress told her 11.9 million followers that she’s on the path to betterment thanks to yoga.

“This lockdown, I got to explore something which I couldn’t before ! Everytime I would try practising Yoga, I would be left more in pain owing to my condition, hence my experience never encouraged me to continue.. but this time I self-tutored my way through & allowed my body to heal itself inside out and it has worked like never before!” she wrote.

“This lockdown was not about ‘looking fit’ or ‘ workout of the day’ ... it was the time where I listened & just went with the flow ! I am no expert (which you shall clearly see in the imagesߘ?) ! I took my first baby step towards this journey, which shall not stop,” the star added.

The ‘Kaabil’ actress also gave a shout out to yoga practitioners Sarvesh Shashi Sneha Meghe for being a part of her journey.