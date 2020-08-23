1 of 10
Ganesh Chaturthi, also called Ganeshotsav, is celebrated as the birth anniversary of Lord Ganesha. The 11-day festivities begins on August 22 and concludes with the final immersion of the idol called the Ganesh visarjan. This year, Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations will be celebrated in restricted way from the usual grandeur due to the ongoing pandemic. However, stars of B-Town mark Ganesh Chaturthi by bringing festivities to their homes this year. Take a look….The 'Kalank' actor, Varun Dhawan sported a yellow-coloured shirt as he offered prayers.
Image Credit: Insta/varundvn
Nidhi Agerwal shared an eco-friendly Ganesha idol and wrote, "Happy #GaneshChaturthi wishing you all a prosperous year ahead.. only good things ahead. This Ganesha is made by me.. an eco -friendly choice. All you need is clay please make an eco-friendly choice."
Image Credit: Insta/nidhhiagerwal
Take a look at Student of the Year 2 actress Ananya Panday’s Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations this year as she welcomes home Lord Ganesha. She took to Instagram and posted a picture of herself with the Ganesha idol at her house. "Love you Bappa, welcome home, wishing everyone peace, love, good health, positivity, and kindness #GaneshChaturthi #GanpatiBappaMorya," she wrote in the caption.
Image Credit: Insta/ananyapanday
Munnabhai MBBS actor Sanjay Dutt shocked the nation after he was diagnosed with lung cancer recently. While the actor is currently undergoing "preliminary treatment" in Mumbai, the actor was spotted celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi with wife Maanayata. He hopes that the auspicious festival removes all the "obstacles" from his life. Dutt took to insta and wrote : ‘The celebrations aren't as huge as they used to be every year but the faith in Bappa remains the same. I wish that this auspicious festival removes all the obstacles from our lives and bless us all with health and happiness. Ganpati Bappa Morya🙏🏻’
Image Credit: insta/duttsanjay
Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a glimpse of lego Ganpati by Taimur Ali Khan. Little Taimur Ali Khan, son of Bollywood couple Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, has given creative twist to the Ganpati idol. On Inta, mom Kareena posted an image of the toddler seen sitting with folded hands with the caption: " Ganpati celebrations might be a little different this year... But Tim made sure the festival was on point by making a beautiful lego Ganeshji for us ❤️💯 Wishing you all a very happy Ganesh Chaturthi. Praying for peace, everyone's health and safety. ✨’’
Image Credit: Insta/kareenakapoorkhan
Actress and beauty queen Manushi Chhillar is celebrating eco-friendly Ganesh Chaturthi at home for the first time. "My parents always wanted me to experience different cultures and celebrate them. I'm from Haryana but Mumbai is my home too. I was fascinated by the Ganpati celebrations in the city when I first experienced it. The energy, the love and the passion with which people in Maharashtra celebrate Ganpati is really special," she posted on her insta. Enamoured by Ganesh puja, Manushi decided to bring Ganpati home. "I remember speaking to my parents that I wanted to celebrate Ganpati at home. They immediately said yes, so this is the first year that I'm keeping Ganpati at home and I couldn't be happier. It is an extremely special moment for me and I will pray for peace and prosperity for everyone," she wrote.
Image Credit: Insta/manushi_chhillar
The 'Bala' actor, Bhumi Pednekar also shared multiple pictures on the photo-sharing platform. She wore a light pink-shade attire as she offered prayers.
Image Credit: Insta/bhumipednekar
Looking stunning in pink fitness expert Shilpa Shetty shared glimpses of her Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at home with husband Raj Kundra and son Viaan Shilpa began her Ganesh Chaturthi post on the photo sharing platform by writing "Ganpati bappa morya! And he's here. This year, we need Bappa's presence and His blessings more than ever. I pray that we emerge victorious from these times with strength & wisdom, and embrace a better future together. May each one of us be blessed abundantly with tons of love, health, happiness, and success. Stay safe... stay healthy... stay strong!"
Image Credit: Insta/theshilpashetty
Former actress Sonali Bendre will miss all the visits from friends and family Sonali Bendre shared photos from her Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at home on Instagram and wrote, "This year more than ever, with the arrival of Bappa, I hope for new beginnings for everyone! I’m going to miss all the visits from friends & family at home for Bappa’s Darshan. But, I know we’ll find a way to adapt to the current situation yet still retain the true essence of Ganesh Chaturthi. #HappyGaneshChaturthi गणेश चतुर्थी च्या हार्दिक शुभेच्छा गणपती बाप्पा मोरया 🙌🏼"
Image Credit: Insta/ iamsonalibendre
Sonu Sood poses with Ganpati at his residence in Mumbai and posted:' #GanpatiBappaMorya 🙏💛 '
Image Credit: Insta/sonu_sood