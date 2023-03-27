'Citadel star' Priyanka Chopra is not only a versatile actor but also a doting mother too. She often shares pictures of her daughter Malti Marie. On Monday, the global icon dropped picture from bedtime.

Just like most mothers out there, who are an ace at multi-tasking, 'Citadel star' Priyanka Chopra seems to have figured out how to balance work and motherhood.

On Monday, taking to Instagram stories, the star treated fans with a new picture of her daughter and captioned it, "Bedtime stories." . The toddler can be seen sleeping peacefully and cutely on the bed.

Priyanka Chopra shares pic of daughter Malti Marie, says it's time for her 'bedtime stories' Image Credit: Insta/ priyankachopra

Husband-singer Nick Jonas also shared a picture on Monday on his Instagram Stories. The singer posted a photo of his matching white sneakers of dad and daughter resting on a carpeted floor. He wrote, "Daddy x Daughter."

Matching white sneakers of Nick and Malti Jonas Image Credit: insta/nickjonas

As new parents, it's difficult to take out time but Chopra and Jonas finally took some time out on Saturday and went on a date. The 'Quantico' star dropped a video where the couple can be seen seated at a restaurant. However, both of them looked sleepy and exhausted. At the end of the clip, we can see Nick grooving to the music.

"When mom and dad try to do Saturday night," Priyanka captioned the clip.

The Power couple embraced parenthood in 2022. Chopra and Jonas tied the knot in a Christian and a Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 1 and 2 in 2018.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Chopra will be seen headlining The Russo Brothers' show 'Citadel', which will premiere exclusively on Prime Video on Friday, April 28, with two adrenaline-fueled episodes, followed by a new episode released weekly every Friday through May 26.