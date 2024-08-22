Taapsee Pannu opened up about her journey in the film industry, her marriage to former Danish badminton star Mathias Boe, and her experience at the Paris Olympics. Known for her impactful roles in films like 'Haseen Dillruba' and 'Dunki', Pannu has always believed in keeping her personal life "strictly personal."

In an interview with ANI, the actress shared why she decided to keep her recent wedding private. The couple, who have been together for almost a decade, tied the knot in March in a picturesque Udaipur ceremony that blended Sikh and Christian traditions. The intimate event, attended by close friends and family, reflected the couple's diverse backgrounds.

Despite months of speculation about their wedding, Taapsee and Mathias opted to keep the details under wraps. "I'm still hesitant in certain ways. I don't like to milk a headline out of it," Taapsee explained. She recalled how her work had previously been overshadowed by headlines about her personal life. "I've worked really hard to be where I am. My achievements shouldn’t be overtaken by anyone else's identity, no matter how big or small. My personal life is personal, and my professional life is strictly professional."

Taapsee acknowledged that she and Mathias have been in a relationship for nearly ten years, beginning around the time she debuted in the film industry. However, she remains cautious about public scrutiny, especially after videos from her wedding were leaked online. "Those leaks only validated my belief that I should keep my personal life private. The scrutiny and unsolicited comments on such personal moments are something I'm not okay with," she said.

Touching on her passion for sports, Taapsee revealed that her visit to the Paris Olympics was both a personal and professional experience. She accompanied Mathias, who was there as a coach, marking what might be his last Olympics before retiring. "This time, he was the coach, not a player, so it was less stressful, and I felt it was an opportunity I couldn't miss," she said.