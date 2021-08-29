1 of 8
A galaxy of Bollywood stars like Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, and Vicky Kaushal are ecstatic about Bhavina Patel’s historic silver medal win at the ongoing Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games in Table Tennis. Here’s a round-up of the reactions from Bollywood stars after she beat all odds to emerge the winner …
Image Credit: Instagram/akshaykumar
Taapsee Pannu: The actress has been following Patel's Tokyo journey closely. As soon as Patel emerged the winner, she tweeted: "It’s a silver !!!!! N that too a maiden one in TT! Congratulations Bhavinaben!."
Image Credit: IANS
Akshay Kumar: This Bollywood actor, who has played several athletic roles in his career, is the biggest cheerleader of Patel. He lauded the 34-year-old wheelchair player's "talent and perseverance". He tweeted: “Thank you for making history with your medal, #BhavinaPatel. It amazes me to see your talent and perseverance. #Paralympics #Tokyo2020."
Image Credit: Supplied
Randeep Hooda: The actor called Patel a pioneer in her sporting field. He tweeted: "A pioneer in her own right ... Bravo #BhavinaPatel #Silver #Paralympics."
Image Credit: IANS
Richa Chadha: The 'Masaan' actress gave Patel a thumbs-up for her 'power-packed performance'. She tweeted: "May you continue to shine bright and inspire more Red heart Congratulations."
Image Credit: Supplied
Abhishek Bachchan: The actor, who has always shown a keen interest in sports, expressed his admiration for Patel after her glorious win. His tweet read: "Glory, once again! Take a bow, Bhavina Patel, for winning silver with a stellar performance at #TokyoParalympics 2021!"
Image Credit:
Kichcha Sudeepa: Kannada superstar Sudeepa kept his congratulatory tweet short and succinct. He described her win as awesome.
Image Credit: Antonin Kelian Kallouche
Puneeth Rajkumar: The Kannada actor is proud of Patel for bringing India such sporting glory. He tweeted: "#BhavinaPatel creates history, becomes first Indian para-paddler to win a silver medal in #Paralympics. A great way to start our #NationalSportsDay."
Image Credit: Instagram/PuneethRajkummar