Rain in Abu Dhabi, Fujairah, RAK, cloudy in Dubai

Rain hit parts of the UAE on Thursday afternoon. According to the Met Office, light to moderate rainfall was recorded in parts of Abu Dhabi, Fujairah, and Ras Al Khaimah.

On Friday, the weather will be partly cloudy and dusty at times. Low clouds will appear over some areas, with a significant decrease in temperatures.

A century of influence: At 101 years old, Robert Kuok’s life is a testament to resilience, vision, and integrity. His legacy resonates far beyond business, inspiring generations to pursue not just wealth but meaningful impact.

From $3,000 loan to billion-dollar empire: Robert Kuok

When he was a young man, Malaysian tycoon Robert Kuok took a $3,000 loan from the Johor royal family to start his business. It was just after World War II ended. As Kuok turned 101 years old on October 6, 2024, he has become known as Asia’s “Sugar King” and hotel magnate, with a net worth of $17.4 billion, as per Bloomberg.

Liverpool's Dutch striker Cody Gakpo (2L) celebrates scoring the team's second goal during the Uefa Champions League football match against Real Madrid at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England on Wednesday.

‘Europe’s best’ Liverpool aim to pile pain on Man City

Jude Bellingham said Real Madrid were beaten by “the best-performing team in Europe” as Liverpool’s dismantling of the Spanish giants set a new bar in Arne Slot’s stunning start at Anfield.

Indian travel vlogger with Pakistani student Hussein

Indian traveller amazed by Pakistani man’s hospitality