Dubai: Rain hit parts of the UAE on Thursday afternoon. According to the Met Office, light to moderate rainfall was recorded in parts of Abu Dhabi, Fujairah, and Ras Al Khaimah.

Clouds first developed off the coast of Abu Dhabi around noontime, after which light rain was reported over Ghiyathi in the Al Dhafrah region, according to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM).

Cloudy weather was then reported in Ras Al Khaimah, around 1.38pm, along with light rain in Al Rams, Wadi Haqeel, Khatt, and Gheelan.

Parts of Al Dhafra, Al Mafraw, and Mohammad Bin Zayed City in Abu Dhabi also received light to moderate rainfall.

The NCM recorded light to moderate rainfall in some parts of Fujairah, including Sharm and Dibba.

Meanwhile, Dubai residents saw overcast skies. Strong winds were also reported in some areas.

According to NCM, the weather situation is caused due to "An extension of surface low-pressure system from the east and with the high-pressure system from the west, accompanied by a trough of an upper air low-pressure system."

On Friday, the weather will be partly cloudy and dusty at times. Low clouds will appear over some areas, with a significant decrease in temperatures.

A previous forecast said that temperatures will decrease by 5 to 7 degrees Celsius over the coming weekend.

On Friday, strong winds, reaching up to 55 Km/hr at times, especially over the sea, will cause dust or sand storms in some areas. Dust will reduce the horizontal visibility.